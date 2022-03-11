On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to extension

March 11, 2022 5:51 pm
The Las Vegas Raiders signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year extension worth about $95 million in the first major personnel move made by the new regime of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

The Raiders locked up Crosby before he entered the final year of his rookie deal with the new contract Friday that was signed two years to the day that he became sober after dealing with alcohol abuse.

Rewarding Crosby with the extension is a far different start to this regime from what happened with the Raiders four years ago when new coach Jon Gruden traded away star edge rusher Khalil Mack after being unable to agree on an extension.

“Maxx Crosby exemplifies the characteristics of a Raider,” McDaniels said in a statement. “His work ethic and leadership are unmatched and we’re thrilled that he will continue to be an important part of this organization for years to come.”

Crosby got a deal that pays him just below the top level of the edge rusher market, which is led by T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett.

Crosby is coming off by far his best season since being drafted in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan in 2019. Crosby became the third player since PFF began tracking data in 2006 to record at least 100 quarterback pressures in a season, joining J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald.

Crosby had eight sacks and 30 quarterback hits in the regular season and another sack in a playoff loss at Cincinnati. That helped him earn second-team All-Pro honors and a selection to the Pro Bowl.

In three seasons, Crosby has 25 sacks, tied for the fourth most by a Raiders player in his first three seasons.

Sports News

