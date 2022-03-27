Rangers 13, Diamondbacks 0

Arizona Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 33 13 13 12 McCrthy cf 3 0 0 0 M.Smien 2b 2 0 0 0 Ed.Diaz rf 1 0 0 0 E.Duran 2b 0 2 0 1 C.Hmmel lf 3 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 3 0 0 0 Greiner c 2 0 0 0 Wendzel ss 1 1 0 0 P.Smith 1b 3 0 1 0 A.Grcia cf 3 2 2 0 N.Heath cf 1 0 0 0 Taveras cf 1 1 0 1 Dvidson dh 4 0 1 0 N.Solak dh 2 0 1 2 VnMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 I.Mller dh 1 1 0 1 D.Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Mller lf 3 0 1 0 B.Bshop rf 3 0 1 0 D.Hrris lf 1 0 0 0 Cstillo 1b 1 0 0 0 Ornelas lf 0 0 0 1 J.Hager ss 2 0 0 0 A.Ibnez 3b 2 0 0 0 R.Bliss ss 0 0 0 0 R.Dorow 3b 1 2 1 0 Herrera c 2 0 1 0 Crpnter 1b 2 0 1 1 Barrosa lf 1 0 0 0 Tanielu 1b 2 1 1 2 E.White rf 3 1 1 0 Stowers rf 2 1 1 2 Trevino c 3 0 3 1 Viloria c 1 1 1 0

Arizona 000 000 000 – 0 Texas 001 122 07(x) – 13

E_Hager (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Texas 7. 2B_Garcia (1), Dorow (1), Trevino 2 (2), Viloria (1). 3B_Davidson (1). HR_Stowers (1). CS_Trevino (1). SF_Duran, Ornelas, Carpenter.

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Gilbert L, 0-1 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 Ginkel 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 2 Baragar 1 2 2 2 1 0 Holton 2 1-3 5 5 5 1 2 Frias 0 0 4 4 4 0 Curtis 2-3 1 0 0 1 1

Texas Alexy W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 2 Holland H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Burke H, 2 2 2-3 3 0 0 0 4 Church 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Martin 1 0 0 0 1 1 Bush 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Burke; Martin

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, John Libka.

T_3:10. A_5262

