Rangers 13, Diamondbacks 0

March 27, 2022 7:54 pm
Arizona Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 33 13 13 12
McCrthy cf 3 0 0 0 M.Smien 2b 2 0 0 0
Ed.Diaz rf 1 0 0 0 E.Duran 2b 0 2 0 1
C.Hmmel lf 3 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 3 0 0 0
Greiner c 2 0 0 0 Wendzel ss 1 1 0 0
P.Smith 1b 3 0 1 0 A.Grcia cf 3 2 2 0
N.Heath cf 1 0 0 0 Taveras cf 1 1 0 1
Dvidson dh 4 0 1 0 N.Solak dh 2 0 1 2
VnMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 I.Mller dh 1 1 0 1
D.Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Mller lf 3 0 1 0
B.Bshop rf 3 0 1 0 D.Hrris lf 1 0 0 0
Cstillo 1b 1 0 0 0 Ornelas lf 0 0 0 1
J.Hager ss 2 0 0 0 A.Ibnez 3b 2 0 0 0
R.Bliss ss 0 0 0 0 R.Dorow 3b 1 2 1 0
Herrera c 2 0 1 0 Crpnter 1b 2 0 1 1
Barrosa lf 1 0 0 0 Tanielu 1b 2 1 1 2
E.White rf 3 1 1 0
Stowers rf 2 1 1 2
Trevino c 3 0 3 1
Viloria c 1 1 1 0
Arizona 000 000 000 0
Texas 001 122 07(x) 13

E_Hager (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Texas 7. 2B_Garcia (1), Dorow (1), Trevino 2 (2), Viloria (1). 3B_Davidson (1). HR_Stowers (1). CS_Trevino (1). SF_Duran, Ornelas, Carpenter.

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gilbert L, 0-1 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3
Ginkel 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Baragar 1 2 2 2 1 0
Holton 2 1-3 5 5 5 1 2
Frias 0 0 4 4 4 0
Curtis 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Texas
Alexy W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 2
Holland H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Burke H, 2 2 2-3 3 0 0 0 4
Church 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Martin 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bush 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Burke; Martin

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, John Libka.

T_3:10. A_5262

