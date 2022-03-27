Rangers 13, Diamondbacks 0

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|13
|13
|12
|
|McCrthy cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smien 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Diaz rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Duran 2b
|0
|2
|0
|1
|
|C.Hmmel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Sager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendzel ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Grcia cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|N.Heath cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Dvidson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Solak dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|VnMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Mller dh
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|D.Ellis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Mller lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Bshop rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Hrris lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ornelas lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Hager ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Ibnez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Bliss ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dorow 3b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crpnter 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Barrosa lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tanielu 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.White rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stowers rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Viloria c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
|Texas
|001
|122
|07(x)
|–
|13
E_Hager (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Texas 7. 2B_Garcia (1), Dorow (1), Trevino 2 (2), Viloria (1). 3B_Davidson (1). HR_Stowers (1). CS_Trevino (1). SF_Duran, Ornelas, Carpenter.
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilbert L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Ginkel
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baragar
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Holton
|2
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Frias
|0
|
|0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|Curtis
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexy W, 1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holland H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burke H, 2
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Church
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bush
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Burke; Martin
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, John Libka.
T_3:10. A_5262
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.