Rangers 25, Guardians 12

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|53
|25
|27
|25
|
|Totals
|41
|12
|15
|12
|
|B.Mller lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|G.Arias ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Za.Reks lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Y.Vldes ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|A.Ibnez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|O.Mller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dorow 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Pries 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Grver c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|F.Reyes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Whatley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Placios lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Maile c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Krger c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Nylor c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Rvera c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Thmpson cf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|
|B.Zmmer dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Calhoun dh
|4
|3
|4
|3
|
|Lvstida dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Yo.Pozo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rocchio dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrsnick rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Johnson rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Wlker rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|G.Vlera rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrthy 1b
|3
|3
|3
|4
|
|St.Kwan cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bl.Crim 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Hlpin cf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|J.Smith ss
|3
|3
|2
|3
|
|Clement 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ornelas ss
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|Rdrguez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Wendzel 2b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|
|Gimenez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggers 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jak.Fox 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|059
|231
|122
|–
|25
|Cleveland
|005
|001
|222
|–
|12
LOB_Texas 11, Cleveland 8. 2B_Ibanez (1), Thompson 2 (2), Calhoun 2 (2), Marisnick (1), McCarthy (1), Arias (1), Rivera (1), Johnson (1), Halpin (1), Clement (1), Rodriguez (1). 3B_Valdes (1). HR_Miller (1), Thompson (1), Smith (1), Ornelas (1), Wendzel (1), Rodriguez (1). SF_Ibanez.
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hearn W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Arihara
|1
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Anderson
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Winn
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Evans
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Ryan
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Workman
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Tiedemann
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen L, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Jones
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hentges
|
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Marman
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Coulter
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garza
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Broom
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Young
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Alvarez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Ocker
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
HBP_Smith by_Allen.
WP_Ocker.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_4:17. A_2012
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.