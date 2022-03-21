Trending:
Rangers 25, Guardians 12

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 8:39 pm
1 min read
      
Texas Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 53 25 27 25 Totals 41 12 15 12
B.Mller lf 4 2 2 3 G.Arias ss 3 1 2 1
Za.Reks lf 3 0 1 1 Y.Vldes ss 3 1 2 0
A.Ibnez 3b 3 1 2 1 O.Mller 1b 3 0 0 0
R.Dorow 3b 2 1 0 0 M.Pries 1b 3 0 0 0
M.Grver c 4 0 1 1 F.Reyes lf 1 0 0 0
Whatley ph 1 0 0 0 Placios lf 2 2 1 0
Viloria c 1 0 1 0 L.Maile c 1 1 0 0
J.Krger c 0 0 0 0 B.Nylor c 1 0 0 0
A.Grcia cf 2 0 0 0 M.Rvera c 2 1 1 2
Thmpson cf 4 3 3 2 B.Zmmer dh 2 0 1 2
Calhoun dh 4 3 4 3 Lvstida dh 1 1 0 0
Yo.Pozo dh 3 0 0 0 Rocchio dh 1 0 0 0
Mrsnick rf 3 2 1 1 Johnson rf 2 1 1 0
S.Wlker rf 2 2 1 0 G.Vlera rf 1 0 0 0
McCrthy 1b 3 3 3 4 St.Kwan cf 3 1 2 1
Bl.Crim 1b 3 0 1 0 P.Hlpin cf 2 1 2 2
J.Smith ss 3 3 2 3 Clement 3b 2 1 1 1
Ornelas ss 2 2 2 2 Rdrguez 3b 3 1 2 3
Wendzel 2b 4 3 2 3 Gimenez 2b 2 0 0 0
Biggers 2b 2 0 1 1 Jak.Fox 2b 3 0 0 0
Texas 059 231 122 25
Cleveland 005 001 222 12

LOB_Texas 11, Cleveland 8. 2B_Ibanez (1), Thompson 2 (2), Calhoun 2 (2), Marisnick (1), McCarthy (1), Arias (1), Rivera (1), Johnson (1), Halpin (1), Clement (1), Rodriguez (1). 3B_Valdes (1). HR_Miller (1), Thompson (1), Smith (1), Ornelas (1), Wendzel (1), Rodriguez (1). SF_Ibanez.

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hearn W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3
Arihara 1 2-3 3 5 5 2 0
Anderson 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Winn 2 2 1 1 0 3
Evans 2-3 0 2 2 3 1
Ryan 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Workman 1 3 2 2 0 1
Tiedemann 1 3 2 2 0 1
Cleveland
Allen L, 0-1 1 3 4 4 1 2
Jones 1 2 1 1 0 0
Hentges 1-3 4 5 5 1 1
Marman 1-3 4 4 4 2 1
Coulter 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garza 1 3 2 2 0 0
Broom 1 2 3 3 1 1
Young 1 2 1 1 0 1
Alvarez 1 2 1 1 1 1
Ramirez 2-3 4 2 2 0 2
Ocker 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 1

HBP_Smith by_Allen.

WP_Ocker.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_4:17. A_2012

