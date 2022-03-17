On Air: What's Working in Washington
Rashford overlooked again by England for upcoming friendlies

The Associated Press
March 17, 2022 10:34 am
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Struggling for form at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford was overlooked again by England in its squad for upcoming friendly matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

Rashford hasn’t played for his country since the European Championship final against Italy in July, when he was one of three England players to miss in a penalty-shootout loss.

The 24-year-old Rashford missed the start of this season because of injury and has been in and out of United’s team. He was seen trying to confront fans after United’s loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week.

“It’s a difficult time for him — he’s clearly not at his best,” England coach Gareth Southgate said about Rashford.

Rashford’s teammate, Jadon Sancho, was also left out despite encouraging recent performances for United, with Southgate saying there were better options for the wide-forward positions in players like Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka.

Marc Guehi, a center back at Crystal Palace, received a first call-up by England. Another central defender, Arsenal’s Ben White, was recalled.

Kyle Walker didn’t make the squad but Southgate said the Manchester City right back would return for games in June.

England plays Switzerland on Saturday and the Ivory Coast on Tuesday, both at Wembley Stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

