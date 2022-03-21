On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Ravens agree to 3-year deal with Pro Bowl FB Patrick Ricard

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 11:34 am
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a three-year deal Monday with fullback Patrick Ricard.

Ricard has spent all five of his NFL seasons with Baltimore.

Ricard earned his third Pro Bowl selection last season. His blocking was crucial in Baltimore’s offense. He also had eight catches for a career-high 63 yards and a touchdown.

Ricard had knee issues last year and ended up on the COVID-19 list late in the season. He played in 13 games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

