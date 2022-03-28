Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ravens hire Kerry Dixon as assistant QBs coach

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 8:24 pm
< a min read
      

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens hired Kerry Dixon as an assistant quarterbacks coach.

The Ravens announced the move Monday.

Dixon joins coach John Harbaugh’s staff after 15 seasons as a college assistant, most recently as wide receivers coach at Georgia Tech from 2019-21. Prior to that, Dixon was at Toledo, where he served as the team’s running backs coach in 2018. From 2015-17, he was the wide receivers coach at Florida.

Dixon has also coached running backs at Florida International, Florida Atlantic and Montana State. He was an offensive coordinator at Stillman, and he coached quarterbacks at Texas Southern in 2008 and Morgan State the previous year.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: Did you miss our 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange? No worries. You can watch sessions on demand and read articles featuring cloud leaders from every military service and the fourth estate — as well as pick up advice from leading industry experts too.

Dixon played quarterback and wide receiver at Baylor and Hampton.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|4 Smart Cities Connect Conference and...
4|4 SMi's 11th Annual Smart Water...
4|4 Sea-Air-Space 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Can I get your autograph?