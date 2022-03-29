On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ravens sign Harbaugh to 3-year extension through 2025

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension through 2025.

The Ravens announced the move Tuesday. Harbaugh is entering his 15th season at the helm. Baltimore went 8-9 in 2021 — only the second losing record of his tenure — when injures derailed what looked like a promising season.

The Ravens are 148-96 under Harbaugh, plus a Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2012 season. He also guided Baltimore to the AFC title game in 2008 and 2011.

In nine visits to the postseason, Harbaugh is 11-8. He was the AP’s NFL coach of the year in 2019.

