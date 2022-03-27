Rays 4, Braves 1

Atlanta Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 28 4 6 4 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 Br.Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 Paolini cf 0 1 0 0 J.Arnda 2b 2 1 1 1 Dmritte lf 3 0 1 0 M.Znino c 2 0 0 0 T.Hrris lf 1 0 0 0 Proctor c 1 1 0 0 d’Arnud c 2 0 1 0 Meadows lf 2 0 0 0 Valaika ss 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 2 1 2 3 O.Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 M.Mrgot cf 2 0 0 0 L.Brown c 1 0 1 1 G.Hiott cf 2 0 1 0 Cntrras rf 3 0 0 0 Jo.Lowe dh 1 0 0 0 Jenista rf 1 0 0 0 R.Pinto dh 1 0 0 0 Ma.Pina dh 2 0 0 0 R.Healy 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Phlip dh 1 0 0 0 Edwards 1b 1 0 0 0 Br.Holt 3b 1 0 0 0 V.Brjan ss 2 0 0 0 Alxnder 3b 0 0 0 0 O.Bsabe ss 1 0 0 0 Ngowski 1b 3 0 1 0 Phllips rf 2 0 1 0 Lgbauer 1b 1 0 0 0 K.Msner rf 1 1 1 0 R.Goins 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Walls 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Cowan 2b 1 0 0 0 Cu.Mead 3b 1 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 000 010 – 1 Tampa Bay 000 000 04(x) – 4

E_Jenista (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Aranda (1). HR_Hernandez (1). SB_Paolini (1), Alexander (1), Lowe (1), Misner (2). CS_Hiott (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Morton 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 5 Lee 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Smith-Shawver 1 1 0 0 0 2 Riley L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 4 4 4 1 1 Tonkin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Yarbrough 3 2-3 3 0 0 1 4 Blair 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Fairbanks 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ogando 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 0 Adam 1 0 0 0 1 1 Springs W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 1 2 Poche S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Holt by_Ogando; Paolini by_Springs; Lowe by_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:46. A_4102

