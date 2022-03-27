Rays 4, Braves 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paolini cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Arnda 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dmritte lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Znino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Hrris lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Proctor c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnud c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|O.Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Mrgot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Brown c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|G.Hiott cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cntrras rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Lowe dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jenista rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pinto dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Pina dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Healy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Phlip dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edwards 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Holt 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Brjan ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alxnder 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Bsabe ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phllips rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lgbauer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Msner rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Goins 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Walls 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cowan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cu.Mead 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|010
|–
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|04(x)
|–
|4
E_Jenista (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Aranda (1). HR_Hernandez (1). SB_Paolini (1), Alexander (1), Lowe (1), Misner (2). CS_Hiott (1).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Lee
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith-Shawver
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Riley L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Tonkin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|3
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Blair
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fairbanks
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ogando
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Springs W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Poche S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Holt by_Ogando; Paolini by_Springs; Lowe by_Morton.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:46. A_4102
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.