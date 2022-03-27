On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rays 4, Braves 1

The Associated Press
March 27, 2022 5:16 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 28 4 6 4
Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 Br.Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0
Paolini cf 0 1 0 0 J.Arnda 2b 2 1 1 1
Dmritte lf 3 0 1 0 M.Znino c 2 0 0 0
T.Hrris lf 1 0 0 0 Proctor c 1 1 0 0
d’Arnud c 2 0 1 0 Meadows lf 2 0 0 0
Valaika ss 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 2 1 2 3
O.Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 M.Mrgot cf 2 0 0 0
L.Brown c 1 0 1 1 G.Hiott cf 2 0 1 0
Cntrras rf 3 0 0 0 Jo.Lowe dh 1 0 0 0
Jenista rf 1 0 0 0 R.Pinto dh 1 0 0 0
Ma.Pina dh 2 0 0 0 R.Healy 1b 2 0 0 0
B.Phlip dh 1 0 0 0 Edwards 1b 1 0 0 0
Br.Holt 3b 1 0 0 0 V.Brjan ss 2 0 0 0
Alxnder 3b 0 0 0 0 O.Bsabe ss 1 0 0 0
Ngowski 1b 3 0 1 0 Phllips rf 2 0 1 0
Lgbauer 1b 1 0 0 0 K.Msner rf 1 1 1 0
R.Goins 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Walls 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Cowan 2b 1 0 0 0 Cu.Mead 3b 1 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 000 010 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 04(x) 4

E_Jenista (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Aranda (1). HR_Hernandez (1). SB_Paolini (1), Alexander (1), Lowe (1), Misner (2). CS_Hiott (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Morton 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 5
Lee 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Smith-Shawver 1 1 0 0 0 2
Riley L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 4 4 4 1 1
Tonkin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 3 2-3 3 0 0 1 4
Blair 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ogando 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 0
Adam 1 0 0 0 1 1
Springs W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 1 2
Poche S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Holt by_Ogando; Paolini by_Springs; Lowe by_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Clint Vondrak.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

T_2:46. A_4102

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|3 Eastern Law Enforcement Training Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A peek at Glacier's dispatch center