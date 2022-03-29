Rays 4, Twins 2

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|
|B.Bxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Cave cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Frnco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Jones ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbrtson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arzrena lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|K.Msner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Placios ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|L.Arrez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|V.Brjan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cu.Mead 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fsher rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Lowe rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crdenas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Godoy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mrgot cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Krlloff 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Boldt cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Terry 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phllips dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Znino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Larnach lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garlick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|100
|100
|000
|–
|2
|Tampa Bay
|110
|020
|00(x)
|–
|4
E_Polanco (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Buxton (3), Arraez 2 (2), Larnach (1). HR_Correa (1), Margot (1). SF_Lowe.
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ober
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Coulombe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Megill L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cotton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Duran
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Raley BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Feyereisen W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wisler H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chargois H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Ober.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Shane Livensparger;.
T_2:36. A_2250
