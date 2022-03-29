Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rays 4, Twins 2

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 9:10 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 29 4 6 4
B.Bxton cf 3 0 1 0 Br.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
Ja.Cave cf 1 0 0 0 W.Frnco ss 3 0 1 0
Polanco 2b 2 0 0 0 G.Jones ss 1 0 0 0
Rbrtson 2b 1 0 0 0 Arzrena lf 3 2 1 0
C.Crrea ss 3 2 1 1 K.Msner lf 1 0 0 0
Placios ss 1 0 0 0 Ji.Choi 1b 0 1 0 0
L.Arrez 3b 3 0 2 1 V.Brjan 2b 1 0 0 0
Miranda 3b 1 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 3 0 2 2
M.Kpler rf 3 0 0 0 Cu.Mead 3b 1 0 0 0
D.Fsher rf 1 0 0 0 Jo.Lowe rf 2 0 0 1
Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 Crdenas rf 1 0 0 0
J.Godoy c 1 0 0 0 M.Mrgot cf 3 1 2 1
Krlloff 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Boldt cf 1 0 0 0
C.Terry 1b 1 0 0 0 Phllips dh 3 0 0 0
Urshela dh 3 0 0 0 M.Znino c 2 0 0 0
Larnach lf 2 0 1 0
Garlick lf 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 100 100 000 2
Tampa Bay 110 020 00(x) 4

E_Polanco (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Buxton (3), Arraez 2 (2), Larnach (1). HR_Correa (1), Margot (1). SF_Lowe.

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Ober 3 4 2 2 3 2
Coulombe 1 0 0 0 0 0
Megill L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 0
Cotton 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cano 1 0 0 0 0 3
Duran 1 0 0 0 0 3
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen 3 2 1 1 0 2
Raley BS, 0-1 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 3
Feyereisen W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Wisler H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Chargois H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adam S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Ober.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Shane Livensparger;.

        Insight by Dataminr: How can technology play a role in helping organizations prepare for large-scale events? During this exclusive webinar, public sector leaders will discuss their considerations, challenges and strategy when planning technology initiatives and security around large-scale events.

T_2:36. A_2250

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|5 Employee Recognition for the Modern...
4|5 Industry 4.0: How to Use Industrial...
4|5 Connect with Customers and Manage Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories