Rays 9, Orioles 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|
|C.Owngs ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|2
|2
|2
|5
|
|J.Ortiz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arnda 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Frnco ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|R.Mrtin 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|V.Brjan ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Nevin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arzrena lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Teter 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Qsar lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stowers cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rhdes rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Hdson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chrinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Nttnghm c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crdenas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Lowe cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nustrom lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stvnson cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gterrez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Mrgot rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|R.Bnnon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Raley rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yu.Diaz rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|T.Walls 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Z.Wtson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cu.Mead 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Jones dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Mejia c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dorrian ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Proctor c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Baltimore
|010
|010
|020
|–
|4
|Tampa Bay
|040
|310
|100
|–
|9
E_Thompson (1), Aranda (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Gutierrez (1), Diaz (2), Arozarena (1), Margot (1), Mejia (1), Proctor (1). HR_Martin (1), Rhodes (1), Lowe (1). SF_Franco.
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ellis L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Vespi
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lopez
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Baumann
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Krehbiel
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Gillaspie
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sedlock
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fleming
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Faucher H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Knight H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Erwin
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|De Horta
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McKay
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Blair
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, John Bacon; Second, Brian O' Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:17. A_2210
