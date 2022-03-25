Rays 9, Orioles 4

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 7 3 Totals 34 9 12 9 C.Owngs ss 3 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 2b 2 2 2 5 J.Ortiz ss 2 0 0 0 J.Arnda 2b 2 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 W.Frnco ss 2 0 0 1 R.Mrtin 2b 1 1 1 1 V.Brjan ss 1 0 0 0 T.Nevin 1b 3 0 0 0 Arzrena lf 2 0 1 1 J.Teter 1b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Qsar lf 2 0 1 0 Stowers cf 3 1 1 0 Meadows dh 3 0 0 0 J.Rhdes rf 1 1 1 1 J.Hdson dh 1 0 0 0 Chrinos c 1 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 1b 3 1 1 0 Nttnghm c 1 0 1 0 Crdenas 1b 2 0 0 0 McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 Jo.Lowe cf 3 0 0 0 Nustrom lf 1 0 0 0 Stvnson cf 1 1 1 0 Gterrez 1b 2 1 1 0 M.Mrgot rf 3 2 2 0 R.Bnnon 3b 1 0 0 0 L.Raley rf 1 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz rf 3 0 1 1 T.Walls 3b 1 2 0 0 Z.Wtson cf 1 0 0 0 Cu.Mead 3b 1 0 1 0 J.Jones dh 3 0 1 0 F.Mejia c 3 1 2 1 Dorrian ph 1 0 0 0 Proctor c 1 0 1 1

Baltimore 010 010 020 – 4 Tampa Bay 040 310 100 – 9

E_Thompson (1), Aranda (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Gutierrez (1), Diaz (2), Arozarena (1), Margot (1), Mejia (1), Proctor (1). HR_Martin (1), Rhodes (1), Lowe (1). SF_Franco.

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Ellis L, 0-1 1 2-3 3 4 4 2 1 Vespi 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Lopez 1 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 Baumann 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Krehbiel 2 2 1 1 0 3 Gillaspie 1 3 1 1 0 2 Sedlock 1 1 0 0 1 0

Tampa Bay Fleming 1 0 0 0 0 1 Thompson W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 1 0 Faucher H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Knight H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Erwin 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 0 De Horta 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 McKay 1 3 2 2 0 0 Blair 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, John Bacon; Second, Brian O' Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:17. A_2210

