Sports News

Rays 9, Orioles 4

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 4:50 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 3 Totals 34 9 12 9
C.Owngs ss 3 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 2b 2 2 2 5
J.Ortiz ss 2 0 0 0 J.Arnda 2b 2 0 0 0
Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 W.Frnco ss 2 0 0 1
R.Mrtin 2b 1 1 1 1 V.Brjan ss 1 0 0 0
T.Nevin 1b 3 0 0 0 Arzrena lf 2 0 1 1
J.Teter 1b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Qsar lf 2 0 1 0
Stowers cf 3 1 1 0 Meadows dh 3 0 0 0
J.Rhdes rf 1 1 1 1 J.Hdson dh 1 0 0 0
Chrinos c 1 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 1b 3 1 1 0
Nttnghm c 1 0 1 0 Crdenas 1b 2 0 0 0
McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 Jo.Lowe cf 3 0 0 0
Nustrom lf 1 0 0 0 Stvnson cf 1 1 1 0
Gterrez 1b 2 1 1 0 M.Mrgot rf 3 2 2 0
R.Bnnon 3b 1 0 0 0 L.Raley rf 1 0 0 0
Yu.Diaz rf 3 0 1 1 T.Walls 3b 1 2 0 0
Z.Wtson cf 1 0 0 0 Cu.Mead 3b 1 0 1 0
J.Jones dh 3 0 1 0 F.Mejia c 3 1 2 1
Dorrian ph 1 0 0 0 Proctor c 1 0 1 1
Baltimore 010 010 020 4
Tampa Bay 040 310 100 9

E_Thompson (1), Aranda (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Gutierrez (1), Diaz (2), Arozarena (1), Margot (1), Mejia (1), Proctor (1). HR_Martin (1), Rhodes (1), Lowe (1). SF_Franco.

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Ellis L, 0-1 1 2-3 3 4 4 2 1
Vespi 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Lopez 1 2-3 3 3 3 2 0
Baumann 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Krehbiel 2 2 1 1 0 3
Gillaspie 1 3 1 1 0 2
Sedlock 1 1 0 0 1 0
Tampa Bay
Fleming 1 0 0 0 0 1
Thompson W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 1 0
Faucher H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Knight H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Erwin 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 0
De Horta 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
McKay 1 3 2 2 0 0
Blair 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, John Bacon; Second, Brian O' Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:17. A_2210

