Real Salt Lake faces Nashville in Western Conference play

Nashville SC (1-1-1) vs. Real Salt Lake (2-0-1)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +151, Nashville SC +206, Draw +199; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake and Nashville square off in Western Conference action.

RSL went 14-14-6 overall and 9-4-4 at home a season ago. RSL scored 55 goals and had a goal differential of +1 last season.

Nashville finished 12-4-18 overall last season while going 4-4-10 on the road. Nashville scored 55 goals and registered a goal differential of +22 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bret Halsey (injured), David Ochoa (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured), Nick Besler (injured), Rubio Rubin (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).

Nashville: Irakoze Donasiyano (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.