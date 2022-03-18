On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Red Sox 14, Twins 1

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 8:27 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 39 14 14 13
B.Bxton cf 2 0 1 0 J.Duran cf 3 1 1 0
Clstino cf 1 0 0 0 Rafaela cf 3 1 1 0
L.Arrez 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Dlbec dh 2 1 1 2
Miranda 3b 2 0 1 0 N.Sgard dh 3 0 1 2
Polanco 2b 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr lf 2 0 0 0
Beckham 2b 2 0 0 0 Ch.Koss 2b 3 1 0 0
Mi.Sano 1b 1 0 0 1 Cordero rf 3 1 2 0
C.Terry 1b 2 0 0 0 Hmilton ss 0 1 0 0
Sanchez dh 2 0 0 0 J.Downs ss 1 2 0 0
B.Roker dh 2 0 0 0 H.Potts 3b 2 0 0 0
M.Kpler rf 2 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 3 1 2 0
Garlick rf 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 2 0 0 0
Jeffers c 2 0 0 0 Ftzgrld 3b 2 0 1 2
Hmilton c 1 0 0 0 I.Wlson rf 1 2 1 0
Larnach lf 1 1 0 0 Baldwin c 2 0 0 1
D.Fsher lf 2 0 0 0 Marrero c 2 2 2 3
N.Grdon ss 1 0 0 0 Nrthcut 1b 3 0 0 0
A.Mrtin ss 1 0 0 0 Ty.Reed 1b 2 1 2 3
Minnesota 001 000 000 1
Boston 400 020 26x 14

E_Acosta (1), Martin (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Boston 10. 2B_Rafaela (1), Sogard (1), Marrero 2 (2), Reed (1). HR_Dalbec (1). SB_Buxton (1), Downs (1), Sanchez (1), Fitzgerald (1). SF_Baldwin.

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Sammons 1 0 0 0 1 1
Boston
Cole 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Gordon (Dalbec), Dalbec (Gordon), Refsnyder.

Umpires_.

T_3:11. A_8303

