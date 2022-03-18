Red Sox 14, Twins 1

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|
|Totals
|39
|14
|14
|13
|
|B.Bxton cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Clstino cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rafaela cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|L.Arrez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dlbec dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Miranda 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Sgard dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Polanco 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rfsnydr lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beckham 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ch.Koss 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cordero rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|C.Terry 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hmilton ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Downs ss
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|B.Roker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Potts 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Kpler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Garlick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ftzgrld 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hmilton c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Wlson rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Larnach lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Baldwin c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|D.Fsher lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marrero c
|2
|2
|2
|3
|
|N.Grdon ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nrthcut 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Mrtin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ty.Reed 1b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|000
|–
|1
|Boston
|400
|020
|26x
|–
|14
E_Acosta (1), Martin (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Boston 10. 2B_Rafaela (1), Sogard (1), Marrero 2 (2), Reed (1). HR_Dalbec (1). SB_Buxton (1), Downs (1), Sanchez (1), Fitzgerald (1). SF_Baldwin.
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sammons
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Gordon (Dalbec), Dalbec (Gordon), Refsnyder.
Umpires_.
T_3:11. A_8303
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.