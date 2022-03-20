Red Sox 3, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Yu.Diaz rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ch.Koss ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urias ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Mrtin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ty.Reed 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sntnder dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bgaerts ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Bnnon dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ftzgrld 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stowers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Jones 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hmilton dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gterrez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dorrian 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Nevin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Roberts c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Potts 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Vavra 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brd Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jarrett lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Plwecki c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Nttnghm 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Cttam c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nustrom lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rosario rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|010
|–
|2
|Boston
|003
|000
|000
|–
|3
LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 8. 2B_Roberts (1), Bemboom (1), Arroyo (1), Bogaerts (1). HR_Diaz (1), Urias (1). SB_Jimenez (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reyes L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Naughton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fry
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diplan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houck
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Hartlieb W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Winckowski H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cole H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danish H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Feltman H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bazardo S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Stowers (Bogaerts), Bogaerts (Stowers).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:47. A_7910
