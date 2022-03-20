Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Red Sox 3, Orioles 2

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 8:38 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 32 3 9 3
McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 C.Arryo 2b 3 1 1 1
Yu.Diaz rf 1 1 1 1 Ch.Koss ss 1 0 0 0
R.Urias ss 3 1 1 1 R.Dvers 3b 2 1 0 0
R.Mrtin ss 1 0 0 0 Ty.Reed 1b 2 0 0 0
Sntnder dh 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 2 0 1 1
R.Bnnon dh 1 0 0 0 Ftzgrld 2b 1 0 0 0
Stowers rf 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 3 0 1 1
J.Jones 2b 1 0 0 0 Hmilton dh 1 0 0 0
Gterrez 3b 2 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0
Dorrian 3b 1 0 0 0 Jimenez lf 1 0 1 0
T.Nevin 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Dlbec 3b 2 0 1 0
Roberts c 1 0 1 0 H.Potts 3b 1 0 0 0
T.Vavra 2b 3 0 1 0 Brd Jr. cf 3 0 1 0
Jarrett lf 1 0 0 0 J.Duran cf 0 0 0 0
Bemboom c 1 0 1 0 Plwecki c 1 1 1 0
Nttnghm 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Cttam c 3 0 1 0
Nustrom lf 3 0 0 0 Cordero rf 2 0 1 0
Rosario rf 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 100 000 010 2
Boston 003 000 000 3

LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 8. 2B_Roberts (1), Bemboom (1), Arroyo (1), Bogaerts (1). HR_Diaz (1), Urias (1). SB_Jimenez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Reyes L, 0-1 2 2-3 5 3 3 0 0
Naughton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Fry 1 2 0 0 0 0
Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1
Perez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Diplan 1 0 0 0 0 3
Peralta 1 1 0 0 2 0
Boston
Houck 2 2-3 1 1 1 3 2
Hartlieb W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Crawford H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Winckowski H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2
Cole H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Danish H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Feltman H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Bazardo S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Stowers (Bogaerts), Bogaerts (Stowers).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Adam Beck.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

T_2:47. A_7910

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|27 Atmosphere 2022
3|27 FS-ISAC 2022 Americas Spring Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad