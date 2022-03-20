Red Sox 3, Orioles 2

Baltimore Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 32 3 9 3 McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 C.Arryo 2b 3 1 1 1 Yu.Diaz rf 1 1 1 1 Ch.Koss ss 1 0 0 0 R.Urias ss 3 1 1 1 R.Dvers 3b 2 1 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 1 0 0 0 Ty.Reed 1b 2 0 0 0 Sntnder dh 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 2 0 1 1 R.Bnnon dh 1 0 0 0 Ftzgrld 2b 1 0 0 0 Stowers rf 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 3 0 1 1 J.Jones 2b 1 0 0 0 Hmilton dh 1 0 0 0 Gterrez 3b 2 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 Dorrian 3b 1 0 0 0 Jimenez lf 1 0 1 0 T.Nevin 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Dlbec 3b 2 0 1 0 Roberts c 1 0 1 0 H.Potts 3b 1 0 0 0 T.Vavra 2b 3 0 1 0 Brd Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 Jarrett lf 1 0 0 0 J.Duran cf 0 0 0 0 Bemboom c 1 0 1 0 Plwecki c 1 1 1 0 Nttnghm 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Cttam c 3 0 1 0 Nustrom lf 3 0 0 0 Cordero rf 2 0 1 0 Rosario rf 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 100 000 010 – 2 Boston 003 000 000 – 3

LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 8. 2B_Roberts (1), Bemboom (1), Arroyo (1), Bogaerts (1). HR_Diaz (1), Urias (1). SB_Jimenez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Reyes L, 0-1 2 2-3 5 3 3 0 0 Naughton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Fry 1 2 0 0 0 0 Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1 Perez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Diplan 1 0 0 0 0 3 Peralta 1 1 0 0 2 0

Boston Houck 2 2-3 1 1 1 3 2 Hartlieb W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Crawford H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Winckowski H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 Cole H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Danish H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Feltman H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Bazardo S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Stowers (Bogaerts), Bogaerts (Stowers).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:47. A_7910

