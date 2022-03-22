On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Red Sox 4, Rays 2

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 4:29 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 37 2 10 2
C.Arryo 2b 1 1 1 0 Jo.Lowe lf 3 0 2 0
Ch.Koss ss 1 1 0 0 Jo.Qsar lf 1 0 0 0
J.Duran cf 2 0 0 0 W.Frnco ss 3 0 0 0
Ftzgrld cf 2 0 0 0 G.Jones ss 2 0 1 0
B.Dlbec 3b 3 0 1 2 Br.Lowe 2b 1 0 0 0
Wlliams 3b 2 0 0 0 Cu.Mead 3b 3 1 1 0
Tr.Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz dh 3 0 2 0
Cstllns 1b 2 0 1 0 Crdenas dh 2 1 1 2
Plwecki c 3 0 0 0 Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez c 1 0 1 1 J.Arnda 1b 1 0 0 0
Baldwin c 1 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 2 0 1 0
Cordero rf 2 0 0 0 Wthrspn cf 3 0 1 0
Jimenez rf 1 0 0 0 Phllips rf 2 0 0 0
Rfsnydr lf 2 0 0 0 Hlsizer rf 2 0 0 0
W.Dlton lf 1 1 1 1 T.Walls 2b 1 0 0 0
R.Ramos dh 2 0 0 0 B.Wsely 2b 2 0 0 0
N.Dcker dh 1 0 0 0 R.Pinto c 2 0 0 0
J.Arauz 2b 3 1 2 0 Proctor c 2 0 1 0
Hmilton 2b 1 0 1 0
Boston 002 000 110 4
Tampa Bay 000 000 200 2

E_Hulsizer (1). LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 13. 2B_Dalbec (1), Hamilton (1), Diaz (1). HR_Dalton (1), Cardenas (1). CS_Cordero (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Hill W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 1 2
Whitlock H, 1 2 3 0 0 2 3
Barnes H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cole H, 2 1 2 0 0 1 2
Hartlieb H, 1 1 2 2 2 0 2
Davis S, 1-1 2 1 0 0 1 2
Tampa Bay
Mazza L, 0-1 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 3
De Horta 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Erwin 1 1 0 0 2 0
Ogando 1 2-3 0 1 1 3 0
Sterner 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Labosky 1 2 1 1 0 1
Brigden 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Arroyo.

Balk_Davis.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Clint Vondra.

T_3:11. A_2705

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

