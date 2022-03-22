Red Sox 4, Rays 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|
|C.Arryo 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jo.Lowe lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ch.Koss ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Qsar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Frnco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ftzgrld cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Jones ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cu.Mead 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tr.Shaw 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cstllns 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crdenas dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Arnda 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baldwin c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krmaier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cordero rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wthrspn cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jimenez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phllips rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rfsnydr lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlsizer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Dlton lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|T.Walls 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ramos dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Wsely 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Dcker dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pinto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Proctor c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hmilton 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|002
|000
|110
|–
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|200
|–
|2
E_Hulsizer (1). LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 13. 2B_Dalbec (1), Hamilton (1), Diaz (1). HR_Dalton (1), Cardenas (1). CS_Cordero (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Whitlock H, 1
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Barnes H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cole H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hartlieb H, 1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Davis S, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mazza L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|De Horta
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Erwin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ogando
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Sterner
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Labosky
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Brigden
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Arroyo.
Balk_Davis.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Clint Vondra.
T_3:11. A_2705
