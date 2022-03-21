On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Red Sox 5, Braves 0

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 5:30 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 6 0 Totals 33 5 10 4
Rosario rf 3 0 1 0 Hrnndez cf 2 0 1 0
Pearson rf 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr rf 3 0 1 1
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 3 0 1 1
Grissom ss 1 0 0 0 Rosario cf 1 0 0 0
A.Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 1 1 0 0
B.Phlip 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Arauz 3b 2 1 1 0
Dckrson dh 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 3 0 1 0
Jenista ph 1 0 0 0 H.Potts dh 1 0 0 0
Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 Vazquez c 2 0 1 1
Cmpbell cf 1 0 1 0 Co.Wong c 1 0 0 0
Cntrras c 1 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw 1b 2 0 0 0
Clmntna c 2 0 0 0 R.Ramos 1b 1 0 0 0
Ngowski 1b 2 0 0 0 Brd Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
Lgbauer 1b 1 0 1 0 Ftzgrld lf 2 1 1 1
R.Goins 2b 1 0 1 0 J.Duran cf 2 1 2 0
Gnzalez 2b 1 0 0 0 Hmilton ss 1 0 0 0
Frnln V lf 2 0 1 0 Sanchez 2b 2 1 1 0
T.Hrris lf 1 0 0 0 J.Downs 2b 2 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 000 000 0
Boston 100 020 11x 5

E_Grissom (1), Clementina (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Boston 8. 2B_Refsnyder (1), Vazquez (1), Duran (1). HR_Fitzgerald (2). SB_Wong (1). CS_Duran (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Toussaint L, 0-1 2 4 1 1 1 2
Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Davidson 2 4 2 2 0 4
Burrows 1 0 0 0 3 2
Tarnok 1 1 1 0 0 2
Rangel 1 1 1 1 0 2
Boston
Wacha W, 1-0 3 4 0 0 1 1
Hernandez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Feliz H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Schreiber H, 1 2 1 0 0 1 4
Bracho 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ort 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Brian O’ First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:46. A_6490

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|28 2022 Undersea Warfare Technology Spring...
3|28 SANS Pen Test Austin 2022
3|28 Cloud-Delivered Security Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Critical maintenance