Red Sox 5, Braves 0

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|4
|
|Rosario rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pearson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rfsnydr rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grissom ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bgaerts ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Phlip 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dckrson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jenista ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Potts dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cmpbell cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Co.Wong c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Shaw 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clmntna c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ramos 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brd Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lgbauer 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ftzgrld lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Goins 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gnzalez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hmilton ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frnln V lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Hrris lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Downs 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
|Boston
|100
|020
|11x
|–
|5
E_Grissom (1), Clementina (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Boston 8. 2B_Refsnyder (1), Vazquez (1), Duran (1). HR_Fitzgerald (2). SB_Wong (1). CS_Duran (2).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toussaint L, 0-1
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Matzek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davidson
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Burrows
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Tarnok
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Rangel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha W, 1-0
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hernandez H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Feliz H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Schreiber H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bracho
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ort
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Brian O’ First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:46. A_6490
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.