Sports News

Red Sox 5, Rays 3

The Associated Press
March 26, 2022 5:20 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 7 3 Totals 32 5 8 5
Arzrena rf 3 0 0 1 Hrnndez cf 3 1 1 1
K.Msner rf 1 0 0 0 J.Arauz ss 1 0 0 0
W.Frnco ss 3 0 1 1 R.Dvers 3b 3 2 2 2
Tr.Gray ss 0 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0
Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0
Edwards 1b 1 0 0 0 Cordero rf 1 0 0 0
Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 3 0 0 0
Alxnder lf 1 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw dh 1 0 0 0
Ya.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 0 1 0
B.Wsely 3b 0 0 0 0 Stewart lf 1 0 0 0
L.Raley dh 2 0 0 0 B.Dlbec 1b 3 1 1 0
R.Healy dh 2 0 0 0 T.Casas 1b 0 0 0 0
Phllips cf 1 1 0 0 C.Arryo rf 3 0 1 0
R.Boldt cf 2 0 1 0 Ftzgrld 3b 0 0 0 0
R.Pinto c 2 1 1 0 Brd Jr. cf 2 1 1 2
J.Hdson c 2 0 1 0 Rfsnydr cf 1 0 0 0
Proctor 2b 2 1 2 1 Plwecki c 2 0 1 0
J.Arnda 2b 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez c 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 002 010 000 3
Boston 121 010 00(x) 5

DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 6. 2B_Proctor 2 (3). HR_Hernandez (2), Devers 2 (3), Bradley Jr. (1). SB_Phillips (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Kluber L, 0-1 3 1-3 6 4 4 0 4
Zombro 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wisler 1 1 1 1 0 1
Raley 1 1 0 0 1 0
Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chargois 1 0 0 0 1 2
Boston
Wacha W, 2-0 4 4 2 2 0 1
Brasier H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Kelly H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Valdez S, 1-1 3 2 0 0 2 4

HBP_Fitzgerald by_Chargois.

WP_Zombro.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian O’ Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:32. A_9154

