Red Sox 5, Rays 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|
|Arzrena rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hrnndez cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Msner rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Frnco ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Tr.Gray ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edwards 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alxnder lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Shaw dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Wsely 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Raley dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Healy dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Casas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phllips cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Boldt cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ftzgrld 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pinto c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brd Jr. cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Hdson c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rfsnydr cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Proctor 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Plwecki c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Arnda 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|002
|010
|000
|–
|3
|Boston
|121
|010
|00(x)
|–
|5
DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 6. 2B_Proctor 2 (3). HR_Hernandez (2), Devers 2 (3), Bradley Jr. (1). SB_Phillips (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Zombro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisler
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Raley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chargois
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha W, 2-0
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Brasier H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kelly H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Valdez S, 1-1
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
HBP_Fitzgerald by_Chargois.
WP_Zombro.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian O’ Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:32. A_9154
