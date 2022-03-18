On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Red Sox 7, Rays 6

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 11:31 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 39 7 13 7
T.Walls ss 3 0 0 0 Brd Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
Mrtinez ss 2 0 1 0 Ty.Reed 1b 2 0 1 1
Jo.Lowe cf 3 0 1 1 C.Arryo 2b 2 1 2 0
Stvnson cf 2 0 0 0 J.Arauz 2b 3 0 0 0
V.Brjan 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 2 1 1 0
J.Haley 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Downs ss 3 0 1 0
F.Mejia c 2 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 2 0 0 0
R.Pinto c 2 0 0 0 Rafaela cf 3 1 1 0
J.Arnda 2b 2 0 1 0 B.Dlbec 1b 2 1 1 3
Plomaki 2b 2 0 1 0 Ch.Koss 3b 3 2 3 2
R.Boldt rf 2 1 0 0 Plwecki dh 2 0 0 0
K.Msner rf 1 1 0 0 H.Potts dh 2 0 0 0
Mstrbni lf 2 1 2 1 Ftzgrld lf 1 0 0 0
Hlsizer lf 2 0 0 0 T.Espln lf 2 0 0 1
Tr.Gray 1b 2 0 0 0 Rosario rf 2 0 0 0
Edwards 1b 1 1 0 0 I.Wlson rf 2 1 1 0
E.Qiroz dh 2 1 1 1 K.Cttam c 3 0 1 0
Proctor dh 1 1 1 3 Marrero c 1 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 002 100 300 6
Boston 000 301 021 7

E_Edwards (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 8. 2B_Martinez (1), Mastrobuoni (1), Quiroz (1). HR_Proctor (1), Dalbec (2), Koss 2 (2). CS_Downs (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Mazza 2 1 0 0 0 2
Erwin BS, 0-1 2 4 3 3 1 3
Knight 1 0 0 0 1 2
McKay 1 2 1 1 0 1
De Horta H, 1 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 2
Blair BS, 0-1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Peguero L, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Boston
Eovaldi 3 3 2 2 0 3
Ort 1 2 1 1 0 0
Feltman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Keller 1 2-3 1 3 3 2 3
Martinez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bracho 1 1 0 0 0 1
Santos W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_.

T_3:03. A_7819

