Red Sox 7, Rays 6

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|
|T.Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brd Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ty.Reed 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jo.Lowe cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Arryo 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Stvnson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Brjan 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Haley 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Downs ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Mejia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bgaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pinto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rafaela cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Arnda 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Plomaki 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ch.Koss 3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|
|R.Boldt rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Plwecki dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Msner rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|H.Potts dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstrbni lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ftzgrld lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlsizer lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Espln lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Tr.Gray 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edwards 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|I.Wlson rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|E.Qiroz dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Cttam c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Proctor dh
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Marrero c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|002
|100
|300
|–
|6
|Boston
|000
|301
|021
|–
|7
E_Edwards (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 8. 2B_Martinez (1), Mastrobuoni (1), Quiroz (1). HR_Proctor (1), Dalbec (2), Koss 2 (2). CS_Downs (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mazza
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Erwin BS, 0-1
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Knight
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McKay
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|De Horta H, 1
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Blair BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peguero L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Ort
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Feltman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keller
|1
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Martinez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bracho
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santos W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_.
T_3:03. A_7819
