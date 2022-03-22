Trending:
Reds 10, Dodgers 8

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 8:18 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 13 10 Totals 41 8 14 8
J.India 2b 3 1 2 1 T.Trner ss 2 0 1 0
Hrnndez 2b 2 1 1 1 Alvarez ss 3 0 1 0
J.Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 3 2 1 0
Santana 1b 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 2 0 0 0
Mstakas 3b 2 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 1 0
Schrock 3b 2 1 2 1 M.Beaty 1b 3 1 1 2
Stphnsn c 3 1 1 0 W.Smith c 2 1 1 2
A.Grcia c 2 0 0 0 Leonard 3b 2 0 0 0
K.Frmer ss 3 1 1 3 Pollock lf 2 0 0 0
M.McLin ss 1 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb rf 3 1 1 0
D.Slano dh 2 1 1 0 Bllnger cf 1 1 0 0
A.Cerda dh 1 1 0 0 M.Busch 2b 3 1 2 0
N.Snzel cf 3 1 2 1 C.Tylor 2b 2 0 1 0
R.Dwson cf 1 0 0 0 J.Otman cf 2 1 2 3
A.Aqino rf 3 0 1 0 Ed.Rios dh 2 0 2 1
Cedrola rf 1 1 1 0 J.Mrtin dh 2 0 0 0
J.Buers lf 3 1 1 3 McKstry rf 2 0 0 0
T.Fredl lf 1 0 0 0 S.Rmero lf 3 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 116 002 10
Los Angeles 100 130 021 8

E_India (1), Schrock 2 (2), Leonard (1). LOB_Cincinnati 3, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Solano (1), Cedrola (1), Turner (1), Lamb (1). HR_India (2), Farmer (1), Bauers (2), Beaty (1), Smith (1), Outman (1). SF_Schrock, Smith, Outman.

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gutierrez 1 2 1 1 0 1
Wingenter 1 1 0 0 0 0
Moreta 1 1 0 0 0 0
Duarte 1 2 1 1 1 1
Dowdy W, 1-0 1 4 3 2 0 1
Diaz H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
O’Brien H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kuhnel H, 1 1 2 2 1 0 1
Garcia S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 0
Los Angeles
Buehler 4 2-3 5 2 2 0 5
Zuniga 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Heaney L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2 1-3 5 5 5 0 2
Robertson 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
White 1 2 2 1 0 1

HBP_Solano by_Heaney.

WP_Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Adam Hamari;.

T_3:16. A_4822

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

