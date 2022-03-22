Reds 10, Dodgers 8

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|10
|
|Totals
|41
|8
|14
|8
|
|J.India 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|T.Trner ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alvarez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstakas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schrock 3b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|M.Beaty 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Stphnsn c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|A.Grcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leonard 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Frmer ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Pollock lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.McLin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Lamb rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Slano dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bllnger cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Cerda dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Busch 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|N.Snzel cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|C.Tylor 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Dwson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Otman cf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|A.Aqino rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ed.Rios dh
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Cedrola rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Mrtin dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Buers lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|McKstry rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Fredl lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Rmero lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|116
|002
|–
|10
|Los Angeles
|100
|130
|021
|–
|8
E_India (1), Schrock 2 (2), Leonard (1). LOB_Cincinnati 3, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Solano (1), Cedrola (1), Turner (1), Lamb (1). HR_India (2), Farmer (1), Bauers (2), Beaty (1), Smith (1), Outman (1). SF_Schrock, Smith, Outman.
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gutierrez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wingenter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moreta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duarte
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Dowdy W, 1-0
|1
|
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Diaz H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O’Brien H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kuhnel H, 1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Garcia S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Buehler
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Zuniga
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Heaney L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Robertson
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|White
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Solano.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:16. A_4822
