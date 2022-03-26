Reds sign Pham to boost an outfield now minus 2 All-Stars

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds signed free agent outfielder Tommy Pham on Saturday, trying to boost a spot where a pair of All-Stars no longer play.

Nick Castellanos signed this month with Philadelphia as a free agent and left fielder Jesse Winker was traded to Seattle.

Reds manager David Bell said Pham “will be a big part of our lineup.” Pham gives Cincinnati a right-handed hitting outfielder who can hit left-handed pitching.

“He’s going to play a lot,” Bell said. “He is going to play left field. He’s another guy because of the DH will be part of that mix. Tommy Pham is an all-around player. We do have the DH this year so, again it just opens up that rotation.”

The 34-year-old Pham is expected to add speed and power to the Reds’ lineup in the outfield with Nick Senzel in center and Tyler Naquin in right.

Pham is an eight-year veteran, spending the last two with the San Diego Padres. He hit .229 last year with 24 doubles, 15 homers, 49 RBIs, 74 runs and 14 stolen bases.

Pham is a career .265 hitter with 97 homers and 300 RBIs. His best season was 2017, when he hit .306 with 23 homers and 73 batted in for the St. Louis Cardinals.

