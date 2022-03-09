Revolution down Pumas 3-0 in Champions League quarters

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Adam Buksa scored twice and the New England Revolution beat Liga MX’s Pumas 3-0 in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday night.

The Revolution’s first appearance in the Champions League since 2008 came amid a steady snow shower at Gillette Stadium. The second leg will be played next week in Mexico City.

New England went straight to the quarterfinals without a Round of 16 appearance because Haiti’s Cavaly AS had to forfeit with visa issues.

Sebastian Lletget scored for New England in the 19th minute. It was just his third match with New England after his offseason departure from the LA Galaxy.

In the 55th minute, Gustavo Bou’s hard shot from distance hit the post and shook the accumulating snow off the crossbar.

Buksa made it 2-0 with a goal in the 72nd. His initial attempt was stopped by Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera but he buried the rebound. He scored a second goal in stoppage time.

The Revs were without goalkeeper Matt Turner because of an ankle injury. Earl Edwards Jr. started in his place.

