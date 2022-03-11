On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rhode Island fires coach David Cox after 4 seasons

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 4:57 pm
< a min read
      

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island coach David Cox was fired Friday after four seasons that included losing records the past two years.

Athletic director Thorr Bjorn announced the decision hours less than 24 hours after Richmond eliminated the Rams in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

The Rams finished 15-16 and 5-12 in the A-1O this season.

Cox, who had two years left on his contract, went 64-55 overall and 34-36 in conference play.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

“This is not a decision I take lightly, but a change is necessary,” Bjorn said in a statement. “I have tremendous respect for David, and I wish nothing but the best for him and his family.”

The Rams failed to make the NCAA Tournament under Cox.

“It is disappointing news as I had hoped and expected to return to finish the job I started four years ago. But I respect the decision and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Cox said.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|18 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
3|18 ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall...
3|18 How the US Navy Built its AI Practice...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary tours port near New Orleans