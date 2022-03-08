Rhode Island takes on Duquesne in A-10 Tournament

Duquesne Dukes (6-23, 1-16 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (14-15, 5-12 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rhode Island Rams play in the A-10 Tournament against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams have gone 10-5 at home. Rhode Island is fifth in the A-10 with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Makhel Mitchell averaging 6.4.

The Dukes are 1-16 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne has a 4-15 record against opponents over .500.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Rhode Island won the last matchup 70-54 on Feb. 26. Ishmael El-Amin scored 21 to help lead Rhode Island to the victory, and Kevin Easley Jr. scored 13 points for Duquesne.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Rams. Makhi Mitchell is averaging 6.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Jackie Johnson III averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 34.5% and averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Dukes: 0-10, averaging 84.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 11.7 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

