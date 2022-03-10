Rhode Island visits Richmond following Burton’s 21-point game

Rhode Island Rams (15-15, 5-12 A-10) vs. Richmond Spiders (19-12, 10-8 A-10)

Washington; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -4; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Rhode Island Rams after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond’s 72-65 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Spiders are 11-4 in home games. Richmond is 3-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 5-12 in conference games. Rhode Island is sixth in the A-10 shooting 35.1% from deep. Jalen Carey leads the Rams shooting 48.3% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spiders won 70-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Jacob Gilyard led the Spiders with 15 points, and Antwan Walker led the Rams with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spiders. Gilyard is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Jeremy Sheppard averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Makhi Mitchell is shooting 49.4% and averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 35 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

