Richmond 64, Rhode Island 59

RHODE ISLAND (15-16)
Walker 2-4 0-0 4, El-Amin 1-5 0-0 2, Leggett 0-6 3-5 3, Martin 8-11 2-3 20, Sheppard 0-4 0-0 0, Makhi.Mitchell 6-13 1-2 13, Carey 4-6 0-0 8, Makhe.Mitchell 4-8 1-3 9, Thomas 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 25-60 7-15 59.
RICHMOND (20-12)
Burton 2-9 7-8 12, Cayo 4-6 1-6 9, Golden 6-12 7-10 19, Gilyard 3-8 2-2 10, Gustavson 2-5 2-2 8, Grace 1-3 0-0 3, Crabtree 0-1 3-5 3, Sherod 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 22-33 64.
Halftime_Rhode Island 35-21. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 2-17 (Martin 2-4, Carey 0-1, Walker 0-1, Makhi.Mitchell 0-2, El-Amin 0-3, Leggett 0-3, Sheppard 0-3), Richmond 6-20 (Gilyard 2-5, Gustavson 2-5, Grace 1-2, Burton 1-4, Crabtree 0-1, Sherod 0-3). Rebounds_Rhode Island 40 (Martin 9), Richmond 29 (Burton 11). Assists_Rhode Island 7 (Sheppard 4), Richmond 12 (Gilyard 4). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 24, Richmond 15.
