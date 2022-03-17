Richmond 67, No. 16 Iowa 63

RICHMOND (24-12)
Burton 4-11 9-10 18, Cayo 7-11 1-2 15, Golden 2-11 0-0 4, Gilyard 8-15 4-4 24, Gustavson 1-4 0-0 2, Grace 2-2 0-0 4, Crabtree 0-1 0-0 0, Sherod 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 14-16 67.
IOWA (26-10)
P.McCaffery 7-17 0-0 18, Ke.Murray 8-15 5-5 21, Rebraca 2-5 1-2 5, Bohannon 2-8 0-0 6, Perkins 2-5 2-3 6, C.McCaffery 0-2 0-0 0, Kr.Murray 1-6 1-2 3, Toussaint 1-3 0-0 2, Sandfort 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 24-66 9-12 63.
Halftime_Richmond 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 5-17 (Gilyard 4-7, Burton 1-5, Crabtree 0-1, Golden 0-1, Sherod 0-1, Gustavson 0-2), Iowa 6-29 (P.McCaffery 4-7, Bohannon 2-7, C.McCaffery 0-2, Perkins 0-2, Ke.Murray 0-3, Sandfort 0-3, Kr.Murray 0-5). Fouled Out_Perkins. Rebounds_Richmond 31 (Burton 11), Iowa 35 (Ke.Murray, Rebraca 9). Assists_Richmond 14 (Gilyard 6), Iowa 14 (Bohannon, C.McCaffery 3). Total Fouls_Richmond 14, Iowa 18.
