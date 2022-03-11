Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Richmond 75, VCU 64

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 1:51 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND (21-12)

Burton 2-7 9-11 14, Cayo 3-7 5-6 11, Golden 1-6 2-3 4, Gilyard 9-17 7-7 32, Gustavson 3-4 3-5 10, Grace 2-5 0-0 4, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Sherod 0-1 0-0 0, Crabtree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 26-32 75.

VCU (21-9)

Ward 2-2 2-3 6, Williams 7-14 0-0 18, Baldwin 5-13 0-0 12, Curry 5-8 4-6 14, Nunn 2-4 0-0 5, Tsohonis 1-3 0-0 3, Brown-Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Stockard 2-3 0-0 4, DeLoach 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 6-9 64.

Halftime_Richmond 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 9-19 (Gilyard 7-12, Burton 1-2, Gustavson 1-2, Golden 0-1, Grace 0-2), VCU 8-22 (Williams 4-8, Baldwin 2-6, Nunn 1-3, Tsohonis 1-3, Brown-Jones 0-1, Curry 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams, Curry. Rebounds_Richmond 26 (Burton 8), VCU 26 (Williams 9). Assists_Richmond 10 (Gilyard 3), VCU 11 (Baldwin 7). Total Fouls_Richmond 18, VCU 25.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|18 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
3|18 ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall...
3|18 How the US Navy Built its AI Practice...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary tours port near New Orleans