Richmond 75, VCU 64

RICHMOND (21-12)
Burton 2-7 9-11 14, Cayo 3-7 5-6 11, Golden 1-6 2-3 4, Gilyard 9-17 7-7 32, Gustavson 3-4 3-5 10, Grace 2-5 0-0 4, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Sherod 0-1 0-0 0, Crabtree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 26-32 75.
VCU (21-9)
Ward 2-2 2-3 6, Williams 7-14 0-0 18, Baldwin 5-13 0-0 12, Curry 5-8 4-6 14, Nunn 2-4 0-0 5, Tsohonis 1-3 0-0 3, Brown-Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Stockard 2-3 0-0 4, DeLoach 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 6-9 64.
Halftime_Richmond 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 9-19 (Gilyard 7-12, Burton 1-2, Gustavson 1-2, Golden 0-1, Grace 0-2), VCU 8-22 (Williams 4-8, Baldwin 2-6, Nunn 1-3, Tsohonis 1-3, Brown-Jones 0-1, Curry 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams, Curry. Rebounds_Richmond 26 (Burton 8), VCU 26 (Williams 9). Assists_Richmond 10 (Gilyard 3), VCU 11 (Baldwin 7). Total Fouls_Richmond 18, VCU 25.
