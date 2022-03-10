Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Richmond gets past Rhode Island 64-59 in A10 tournament

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 11:31 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Grant Golden tossed in 19 points and Tyler Burton added a double-double to lead Richmond to a 64-59 victory over Rhode Island in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Burton finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the sixth-seeded Spiders (20-12). Jacob Gilyard added 10 points and six steals.

Richmond won despite a season-low 21 points in the first half.

Malik Martin tied a career high with 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Rams (15-16). Makhi Mitchell added 13 points and eight boards.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Richmond advances to play No. 3 seed VCU in the quarterfinals on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
3|9 Hyland Federal Automation Hands-on...
3|10 ServiceNow Federal Forum - The Future...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies "tree cookies" in Montana