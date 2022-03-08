Rider 79, Manhattan 67

RIDER (13-18)
James 5-10 5-8 16, Ogemuno-Johnson 7-9 1-2 15, Vaughn 8-15 2-2 20, Murray 4-14 2-2 11, Powell 4-13 4-5 16, Benson 0-0 1-2 1, McKeithan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 15-21 79.
MANHATTAN (15-15)
Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, Williams 4-4 0-2 8, Perez 6-15 7-7 21, Reid 0-4 0-0 0, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 3-12 1-2 9, Buchanan 3-9 0-0 7, Roberts 5-7 0-1 10, Brennen 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 25-60 9-14 67.
Halftime_Rider 42-36. 3-Point Goals_Rider 8-16 (Powell 4-8, Vaughn 2-3, James 1-2, Murray 1-2, McKeithan 0-1), Manhattan 8-29 (Brennen 2-5, Perez 2-6, Nelson 2-8, Diallo 1-2, Buchanan 1-5, Watson 0-1, Reid 0-2). Fouled Out_Diallo. Rebounds_Rider 40 (Ogemuno-Johnson 12), Manhattan 30 (Roberts 7). Assists_Rider 18 (Murray 6), Manhattan 19 (Perez, Nelson, Buchanan 5). Total Fouls_Rider 13, Manhattan 18.
