Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ridley suspension for ’22 makes WR area of need for Falcons

The Associated Press
March 14, 2022 7:45 pm
1 min read
      

ATLANTA FALCONS (7-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Cordarrelle Patterson, LB Foyesade Oluokun, TE Lee Smith, TE Hayden Hurst, S Erik Harris, PK Younghoe Koo, WR Russell Gage, QB A.J. McCarron, SS Duron Harmon, CB Isaiah Oliver, OL Josh Andrews, DE Steven Means, CB Fabian Moreau, LS Josh Harris, P Thomas Morstead, OLB Brandon Copeland, DE Jonathan Bullard, WR Tajae Sharpe, OT Jason Spriggs, LB Daren Bates, LB Dorian Etheridge.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Olamide Zaccheaus, WR Christian Blake, TE Jaeden Graham, DL Anthony Rush, OL Colby Gossett, QB Josh Rosen.

NEEDS: Atlanta moved under the cap with the NFL suspension of WR Calvin Ridley for the 2022 season as punishment for betting on games last season. Even if the Falcons re-sign Gage, who filled in as the No. 1 target for Matt Ryan while Ridley missed most of last season while addressing mental health issues, wide receiver joins edge rusher, cornerback and offensive tackle as most pressing on a lengthy list of offseason needs. The Falcons cleared most cap space by restructuring the contracts of QB Matt Ryan and LT Jake Matthews. Even so, team must be bargain shoppers and could find it difficult to re-sign such key players as Patterson even after releasing outside linebacker Dante Fowler and offensive tackle Matt Gono. Fowler was the pass rush leader on a defense which ranked last in the league with 18 sacks.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $16 million.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|21 ICS Proactive Defense: Leveraging...
3|21 SANS San Francisco Spring 2022
3|21 African Land Forces Summit (ALFS22)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US soldiers deploy to Europe