Rigoni, Jones spark Quinnipiac past Marist in MAAC tourney

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 12:16 am
< a min read
      

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Rigoni had a season-high 26 points and Dezi Jones just missed a triple-double as Quinnipiac romped to a 77-52 victory over Marist in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Jones finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-seeded Bobcats (13-16). Matt Balanc had 18 points, while Kevin Marfo grabbed nine rebounds.

Quinnipiac posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Ricardo Wright had 14 points for the sixth-seeded Red Foxes (14-16). Jordan Jones added 12 points and Raheim Sullivan scored 10.

Quinnipiac advances to play No. 3 seed Siena in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

