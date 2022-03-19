Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 3

The Associated Press
March 19, 2022 12:30 am
< a min read
      
Colorado Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 31 3 7 3
Boswell cf 2 0 0 0 A.Thmas cf 3 0 0 0
R.Vlade 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Yerzy 1b 1 0 1 0
T.Lopes lf 2 1 1 0 Kennedy 3b 3 0 0 0
Za.Veen cf 2 1 1 1 Carroll rf 1 1 0 0
Schbler rf 1 0 0 1 Barrosa cf 2 0 0 0
J.Hnnah rf 2 0 0 0 Ed.Diaz lf 2 1 1 0
Montero dh 3 0 1 0 D LSnts 3b 2 0 0 0
Bernard dh 2 1 1 0 Herrera c 2 0 0 0
M.Tglia 1b 3 0 1 0 Centeno c 2 0 1 0
Lavigne 1b 0 1 0 0 Dzenack 2b 2 0 1 1
T.Snydr 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Ortiz 2b 2 0 1 0
Dr.Romo c 1 0 0 1 Garrett dh 2 1 1 1
K.Hlder ss 2 0 1 0 Canzone dh 2 0 0 0
Pterson ph 1 0 0 0 L.Cdeno 1b 2 0 1 0
C.Mntes ss 1 0 1 2 Alxnder ss 1 0 0 0
B.Srven c 2 0 1 0 Cintron ss 1 0 0 1
A.Schnk 3b 2 0 1 0 Fltcher rf 1 0 0 0
E.Tovar ss 2 0 0 0
Collins 2b 1 1 0 0
Colorado 000 100 031 5
Arizona 001 200 000 3

E_Cedeno (1). LOB_Colorado 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Yerzy (1), Centeno (1), Garrett (1). 3B_Lopes (1). SB_Veen (1), Montes (1). SF_Schebler, Cintron.

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Neal 3 2 1 1 0 3
Kilkenny 2 2 2 2 1 0
Overton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cozart W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Smith H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kennedy S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Nelson 4 3 1 1 0 2
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 2
Poppen H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Nelson H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Liranzo L, 0-1, H, 1 2-3 1 3 3 2 1
Middleton BS, 0-1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Collins.

Umpires_.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

T_2:52. A_7368

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|25 Atlanta Cyber Security Summit
3|25 2022 Procurement Playbook -...
3|25 SASPO Robins Virtual Industry Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad