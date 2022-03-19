Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 3

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|
|Boswell cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Thmas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Vlade 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Yerzy 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Lopes lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kennedy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Za.Veen cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Carroll rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Schbler rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Barrosa cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hnnah rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Diaz lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Montero dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D LSnts 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bernard dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tglia 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Centeno c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lavigne 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dzenack 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|T.Snydr 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Ortiz 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dr.Romo c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Garrett dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Hlder ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canzone dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Cdeno 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Mntes ss
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Alxnder ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Srven c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cintron ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|A.Schnk 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fltcher rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Tovar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Collins 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|000
|100
|031
|–
|5
|Arizona
|001
|200
|000
|–
|3
E_Cedeno (1). LOB_Colorado 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Yerzy (1), Centeno (1), Garrett (1). 3B_Lopes (1). SB_Veen (1), Montes (1). SF_Schebler, Cintron.
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Neal
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Kilkenny
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Overton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cozart W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nelson
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ginkel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poppen H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Nelson H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Liranzo L, 0-1, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Middleton BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Collins.
Umpires_.
T_2:52. A_7368
