Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|
|A.Thmas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fltcher cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hnnah cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|N.Heath rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Lopes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Yerzy 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|E.Tovar ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Hager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Con.Joe 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cintron 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tglia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|B.Bshop lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Centeno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Snydr 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carroll dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schbler rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Garrett ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bernard rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kennedy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Diaz rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|MacIver c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cstillo 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Boswell dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|D LSnts 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pterson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grterol c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Vlade lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canzone lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Buchard lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chatham 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Trejo 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dzenack ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hlder 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|000
|000
|210
|–
|3
|Colorado
|001
|121
|00x
|–
|5
LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Hannah (1), Trejo (1). HR_Yerzy (1), Canzone (1), MacIver (1), Boswell (1). SB_Tovar (1). CS_Castillo (1). SF_Toglia.
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Henry L, 0-1
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Griep
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_.
T_2:31. A_5634
