Rowell carries California Baptist over Chicago St. 62-53

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 12:29 am
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Rowell had 15 points as California Baptist defeated Chicago State 62-53 on Wednesday night.

Tre Armstrong had 12 points and six rebounds for California Baptist (16-14, 6-11 Western Athletic Conference). Taran Armstrong added 11 points and eight assists. Daniel Akin had eight rebounds.

Brandon Betson scored a season-high 24 points for the Cougars (7-23, 3-14). Jahsean Corbett added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Lancers evened the season series against the Cougars. Chicago State defeated California Baptist 58-56 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

