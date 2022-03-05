On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rowell carries California Baptist over Lamar 78-66

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 6:48 pm
< a min read
      

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Ty Rowell had a season-high 25 points as California Baptist topped Lamar 78-66 on Saturday.

Tre Armstrong had 11 points for California Baptist (17-14, 7-11 Western Athletic Conference). Taran Armstrong added 11 points and seven assists. Elijah Thomas had 10 points.

Lincoln Smith had 15 points for the Cardinals (2-27, 0-16), who have now lost 20 consecutive games. Jordyn Adams added 14 points. C.J. Roberts had 12 points.

The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. California Baptist defeated Lamar 83-61 on Feb. 10.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News