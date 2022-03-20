Trending:
Sports News

Royals 11, Diamondbacks 10

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 9:29 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 10 12 10 Totals 42 11 14 11
D.Vrsho c 3 2 1 1 Mrrfeld rf 2 0 0 0
Alxnder 2b 1 0 0 0 Olvares rf 4 1 2 1
J.Rojas 3b 3 2 2 3 N.Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0
Carroll cf 2 1 1 0 K.Isbel lf 2 1 0 1
P.Smith 1b 2 2 1 1 S.Perez c 2 1 1 1
Chatham 3b 2 0 1 1 Mlendez c 3 1 2 1
C.Hmmel lf 2 2 1 2 Bnntndi lf 2 0 1 0
A.Yerzy 1b 2 0 0 0 E.Rvera 3b 3 2 2 4
Se.Beer dh 3 0 1 0 Santana dh 2 0 1 0
Garrett dh 1 0 0 0 N.Prtto dh 1 1 0 0
Frchild rf 3 0 1 0 H.Dzier 1b 3 0 1 0
Canzone lf 2 0 1 0 Psqntno 1b 2 0 1 0
A.Thmas cf 2 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 0 0 0
R.Bliss ss 2 0 0 0 M.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 3 0 1 2 C.Dngan ss 2 0 1 2
Greiner c 1 0 0 0 Wtt Jr. 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Hager 2b 3 1 1 0 G.Cncel 2b 3 0 0 0
Barrosa rf 2 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 1 2 1 1
J.Jones cf 3 2 1 0
Arizona 005 032 000 10
Kansas City 001 130 321 11

E_Chatham 2 (2). LOB_Arizona 8, Kansas City 9. 2B_Rojas (1), Carroll (1), Chatham (2), Hager (1), Olivares (1), Dungan (1). 3B_Olivares (1). HR_Varsho (1), Rojas (1), Hummel (1), Perez (1), Rivera (1), Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Pfaadt 3 2 1 1 0 3
Smith 2 5 4 4 2 2
Mantiply 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Bain 1-3 2 2 0 1 0
Ginkel BS, 0-1 1 2 2 1 1 1
Workman L, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Kansas City
Kowar 2 3 1 1 0 4
Dye 1 3 4 4 1 1
Bolanos 1 2-3 1 3 3 3 1
Vizcaino 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Nunez 1 3 2 2 0 2
Del Rosario 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cuas 1 0 0 0 0 0
Vines W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Nunez (Garrett).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, John Libka.

T_3:28. A_6449

