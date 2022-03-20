Royals 11, Diamondbacks 10

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|10
|12
|10
|
|Totals
|42
|11
|14
|11
|
|D.Vrsho c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Mrrfeld rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alxnder 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olvares rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Rojas 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|N.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carroll cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Isbel lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|P.Smith 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|S.Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chatham 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mlendez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|C.Hmmel lf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|Bnntndi lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Yerzy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|Se.Beer dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garrett dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Prtto dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Frchild rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Dzier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canzone lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Psqntno 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Thmas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Bliss ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|C.Dngan ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Greiner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wtt Jr. 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hager 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|G.Cncel 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrosa rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Jones cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Arizona
|005
|032
|000
|–
|10
|Kansas City
|001
|130
|321
|–
|11
E_Chatham 2 (2). LOB_Arizona 8, Kansas City 9. 2B_Rojas (1), Carroll (1), Chatham (2), Hager (1), Olivares (1), Dungan (1). 3B_Olivares (1). HR_Varsho (1), Rojas (1), Hummel (1), Perez (1), Rivera (1), Taylor (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pfaadt
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Smith
|2
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Mantiply
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bain
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ginkel BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Workman L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kowar
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Dye
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Bolanos
|1
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Vizcaino
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nunez
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Del Rosario
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cuas
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vines W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Nunez (Garrett).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, John Libka.
T_3:28. A_6449
