Royals 19, Guardians 9

Cleveland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 9 17 8 Totals 42 19 19 19 B.Zmmer cf 3 1 1 1 Mrrfeld rf 4 2 2 2 Johnson cf 3 1 1 2 J.Jones rf 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 1 1 1 Wtt Jr. 3b 2 3 1 0 St.Kwan lf 2 0 1 0 G.Cncel 2b 2 0 0 0 Y.Chang 2b 3 0 1 0 S.Perez c 3 3 3 2 Mrtinez 2b 1 0 1 0 N.Eaton rf 1 1 0 0 F.Reyes dh 3 1 2 0 D.Blnco cf 0 0 0 0 Gnzalez dh 2 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 2 2 5 O.Mller 1b 3 0 2 1 Mlendez c 2 0 0 0 M.Pries 1b 2 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 2 3 2 Mercado rf 2 0 0 0 N.Prtto 1b 1 1 0 0 Escbedo rf 3 0 2 0 H.Dzier dh 4 1 2 1 Gimenez ss 1 1 0 0 Psqntno dh 1 0 1 0 C.Cairo ss 3 1 1 0 Cropley dh 0 0 0 0 Clement 3b 2 1 2 0 Mondesi ss 3 2 2 2 J.Dvers 3b 3 0 0 0 Cstillo ss 2 0 0 0 Sa.Leon c 1 0 0 1 M.Tylor cf 0 1 0 0 M.Rvera c 3 2 2 2 Olvares cf 3 1 2 4 N.Lopez 2b 3 0 1 1 E.Rvera 3b 1 0 0 0

Cleveland 001 310 022 – 9 Kansas City 726 400 00(x) – 19

DP_Cleveland 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Cleveland 10, Kansas City 9. 2B_Kwan (1), Chang (3), Reyes (1), Clement (3), Merrifield (2), Witt Jr. (2), Perez 2 (2), Santana (2), Olivares (3). 3B_Zimmer (1), Mondesi (1). HR_Johnson (2), Rosario (1), Rivera (1), Merrifield (1), Benintendi 2 (2), Olivares (3). SF_Leon.

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Scott L, 1-1 1 8 8 8 2 1 Pinto 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Gibaut 1 4 5 5 1 2 Ponticelli 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Myers 2 1-3 5 4 4 3 5 Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 De Los Santos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Jewell 1 0 0 0 1 0

Kansas City Greinke W, 1-0 3 2-3 6 3 3 1 4 Garrett 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Brewer 1 3 1 1 0 2 Clarke 2 3 0 0 0 0 Tapia 1 2 2 2 1 0 Payamps 1 2 2 2 0 2

HBP_Pratto by_Jewell; Cropley by_Jewell.

WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, John Libka; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:37. A_2868

