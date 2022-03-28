Royals 19, Guardians 9

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|9
|17
|8
|
|Totals
|42
|19
|19
|19
|
|B.Zmmer cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mrrfeld rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Johnson cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Jones rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wtt Jr. 3b
|2
|3
|1
|0
|
|St.Kwan lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Cncel 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Chang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|3
|3
|3
|2
|
|Mrtinez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Eaton rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|D.Blnco cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|
|O.Mller 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Mlendez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Pries 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Mercado rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Prtto 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Escbedo rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|H.Dzier dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gimenez ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Psqntno dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Cairo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cropley dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|J.Dvers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sa.Leon c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|M.Tylor cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Rvera c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Olvares cf
|3
|1
|2
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|001
|310
|022
|–
|9
|Kansas City
|726
|400
|000
|–
|19
LOB_Cleveland 10, Kansas City 9. 2B_Kwan (1), Chang (3), Reyes (1), Clement (3), Merrifield (2), Witt Jr. (2), Perez 2 (2), Santana (2), Olivares (3). 3B_Zimmer (1), Mondesi (1). HR_Johnson (2), Rosario (1), Rivera (1), Merrifield (1), Benintendi 2 (2), Olivares (3). SF_Leon.
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scott L, 1-1
|1
|
|8
|8
|8
|2
|1
|Pinto
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gibaut
|1
|
|4
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Ponticelli
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Myers
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Alvarez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jewell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke W, 1-0
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Garrett
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Brewer
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Clarke
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Payamps
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
HBP_by_Jewell (Pratto).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, John Libka; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:37. A_2868
