Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Royals 19, Guardians 9

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 7:57 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 9 17 8 Totals 42 19 19 19
B.Zmmer cf 3 1 1 1 Mrrfeld rf 4 2 2 2
Johnson cf 3 1 1 2 J.Jones rf 2 0 0 0
Rosario lf 3 1 1 1 Wtt Jr. 3b 2 3 1 0
St.Kwan lf 2 0 1 0 G.Cncel 2b 2 0 0 0
Y.Chang 2b 3 0 1 0 S.Perez c 3 3 3 2
Mrtinez 2b 1 0 1 0 N.Eaton rf 1 1 0 0
F.Reyes dh 3 1 2 0 D.Blnco cf 0 0 0 0
Gnzalez dh 2 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 2 2 5
O.Mller 1b 3 0 2 1 Mlendez c 2 0 0 0
M.Pries 1b 2 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 2 3 2
Mercado rf 2 0 0 0 N.Prtto 1b 1 1 0 0
Escbedo rf 3 0 2 0 H.Dzier dh 4 1 2 1
Gimenez ss 1 1 0 0 Psqntno dh 1 0 1 0
C.Cairo ss 3 1 1 0 Cropley dh 0 0 0 0
Clement 3b 2 1 2 0 Mondesi ss 3 2 2 2
J.Dvers 3b 3 0 0 0 Cstillo ss 2 0 0 0
Sa.Leon c 1 0 0 1 M.Tylor cf 0 1 0 0
M.Rvera c 3 2 2 2 Olvares cf 3 1 2 4
N.Lopez 2b 3 0 1 1
E.Rvera 3b 1 0 0 0
Cleveland 001 310 022 9
Kansas City 726 400 000 19

LOB_Cleveland 10, Kansas City 9. 2B_Kwan (1), Chang (3), Reyes (1), Clement (3), Merrifield (2), Witt Jr. (2), Perez 2 (2), Santana (2), Olivares (3). 3B_Zimmer (1), Mondesi (1). HR_Johnson (2), Rosario (1), Rivera (1), Merrifield (1), Benintendi 2 (2), Olivares (3). SF_Leon.

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Scott L, 1-1 1 8 8 8 2 1
Pinto 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Gibaut 1 4 5 5 1 2
Ponticelli 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Myers 2 1-3 5 4 4 3 5
Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
De Los Santos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Jewell 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kansas City
Greinke W, 1-0 3 2-3 6 3 3 1 4
Garrett 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Brewer 1 3 1 1 0 2
Clarke 2 3 0 0 0 0
Tapia 1 2 2 2 1 0
Payamps 1 2 2 2 0 2

HBP_by_Jewell (Pratto).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, John Libka; Third, Nick Mahrley.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: Did you miss our 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange? No worries. You can watch sessions on demand and read articles featuring cloud leaders from every military service and the fourth estate — as well as pick up advice from leading industry experts too.

T_3:37. A_2868

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|4 Smart Cities Connect Conference and...
4|4 SMi's 11th Annual Smart Water...
4|4 Sea-Air-Space 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Can I get your autograph?