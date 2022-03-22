Royals 5, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|11
|5
|
|C.Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrrfeld 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bu.Reed cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Cncel 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wtt Jr. 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|D.Grcia 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Prtto 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lureano rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Muncy ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicklen cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bthncrt dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bnntndi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sdrstrm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Rvero c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Allen c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mlendez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKnney rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Neuse 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Dngan 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Allen 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Dzier rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Blnco lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lnglers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Z.Gelof 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Lopes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sk.Bolt lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rvera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Psqntno dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|S.Mtias ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Oakland
|000
|300
|000
|–
|3
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|120
|–
|5
LOB_Oakland 4, Kansas City 5. HR_Allen (1), Witt Jr. (1), Hicklen (1). SF_Taylor.
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas
|2
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Grimm
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puk H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pruitt H, 1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Selman BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Romero L, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zerpa
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brentz W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barlow S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
PB_Langeliers.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:54. A_3311
