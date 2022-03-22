Trending:
Royals 5, Athletics 3

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 7:13 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 3 4 3 Totals 30 5 11 5
C.Pache cf 3 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 2 0 2 0
Bu.Reed cf 1 0 0 0 G.Cncel 2b 0 1 0 0
K.Smith ss 3 1 1 0 Wtt Jr. 3b 3 1 1 2
D.Grcia 1b 0 0 0 0 N.Prtto 1b 1 0 0 0
Lureano rf 3 0 0 0 S.Perez c 2 0 0 0
M.Muncy ss 1 0 0 0 Hicklen cf 2 1 1 1
Bthncrt dh 2 1 1 1 Bnntndi lf 1 0 0 0
Sdrstrm ph 1 0 0 0 S.Rvero c 1 0 1 0
A.Allen c 2 1 1 2 Mlendez c 1 0 0 0
McKnney rf 2 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0
S.Neuse 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Dngan 3b 1 1 1 0
N.Allen 2b 0 0 0 0 H.Dzier rf 3 0 2 0
D.Kelly 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Blnco lf 0 1 0 0
Lnglers c 2 0 0 0 K.Isbel lf 1 0 1 1
Z.Gelof 3b 2 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 0 1 0
C.Lopes 3b 1 0 0 0 Cstillo ss 1 0 0 0
Sk.Bolt lf 2 0 0 0 E.Rvera ph 1 0 0 0
Jackson lf 1 0 1 0 Psqntno dh 2 0 0 0
S.Mtias ph 1 0 1 0
M.Tylor cf 2 0 0 1
Oakland 000 300 000 3
Kansas City 000 002 120 5

LOB_Oakland 4, Kansas City 5. HR_Allen (1), Witt Jr. (1), Hicklen (1). SF_Taylor.

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas 2 2-3 4 0 0 0 1
Grimm 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Puk H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 2
Pruitt H, 1 1 2 2 2 1 1
Selman BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 1
Romero L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0
Kansas City
Zerpa 2 0 0 0 0 1
Brentz W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 1
Barlow S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Staumont 1 0 0 0 2 1

PB_Langeliers.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:54. A_3311

