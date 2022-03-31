Royals 5, Athletics 4

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|
|K.Isbel lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|To.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wtt Jr. 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Lopes lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|N.Eaton 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Andrs ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|O’Hearn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|S.Mtias dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Mrphy c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Olvares rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bthncrt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicklen rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|St.Vogt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Psqntno 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Pnder 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bradley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Jones cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|E.Thmes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Dngan 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Mssey 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Neuse 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sk.Bolt cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKnney rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kansas City
|023
|000
|000
|–
|5
|Oakland
|000
|111
|001
|–
|4
DP_Kansas City 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Oakland 8. 2B_Isbel 2 (2), Witt Jr. (3), Pinder (3), Smith (2). 3B_Mondesi (2). HR_Pasquantino (2), Dungan (1). CS_Hicklen (1), Jones (1). SF_Lopes.
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic W, 1-0
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Singer H, 1
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Brentz H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jefferies L, 0-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|7
|Moll
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Grimm
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Snead
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Olivares by_Moll.
WP_Singer.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:49. A_N/A
