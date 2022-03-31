Trending:
Royals 5, Athletics 4

The Associated Press
March 31, 2022 7:37 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 11 5 Totals 35 4 9 4
K.Isbel lf 5 1 2 0 To.Kemp lf 4 0 0 0
Wtt Jr. 3b 3 1 1 1 C.Lopes lf 0 0 0 1
N.Eaton 3b 1 0 0 0 E.Andrs ss 3 0 2 0
O’Hearn dh 2 0 0 0 Jackson ss 2 1 0 0
S.Mtias dh 2 0 0 0 S.Mrphy c 1 0 1 1
Olvares rf 2 0 0 0 Bthncrt c 2 0 0 0
Hicklen rf 1 0 1 0 St.Vogt 1b 2 0 0 0
Psqntno 1b 4 1 2 2 D.Kelly 1b 1 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 3 0 1 0 C.Pnder 3b 4 1 1 0
Bradley ph 1 0 0 0 S.Brown dh 2 0 0 0
J.Jones cf 4 1 3 0 E.Thmes dh 2 0 0 0
C.Dngan 2b 3 1 1 2 Pscotty rf 3 0 1 1
M.Mssey 2b 1 0 0 0 S.Neuse 2b 1 0 0 0
Gllgher c 3 0 0 0 K.Smith 2b 3 1 1 0
Sk.Bolt cf 1 1 1 0
C.Pache cf 3 0 1 1
McKnney rf 1 0 1 0
Kansas City 023 000 000 5
Oakland 000 111 001 4

DP_Kansas City 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Oakland 8. 2B_Isbel 2 (2), Witt Jr. (3), Pinder (3), Smith (2). 3B_Mondesi (2). HR_Pasquantino (2), Dungan (1). CS_Hicklen (1), Jones (1). SF_Lopes.

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bubic W, 1-0 3 3 1 1 2 3
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1
Singer H, 1 3 4 2 2 1 1
Brentz H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Staumont S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Oakland
Jefferies L, 0-2 4 2-3 7 5 5 0 7
Moll 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Grimm 2 2 0 0 1 0
Snead 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Olivares by_Moll.

WP_Singer.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:49. A_N/A

