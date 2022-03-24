Royals 5, Reds 4

Cincinnati Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 21 3 6 3 Totals 23 4 8 4 J.India 2b 2 0 0 0 Mrrfeld rf 3 1 1 0 J.Votto 1b 3 1 1 1 Wtt Jr. 3b 3 2 2 3 Stphnsn c 3 1 0 0 S.Perez dh 3 0 1 0 K.Frmer dh 3 0 2 0 Bnntndi lf 2 0 0 0 T.Nquin rf 3 1 1 1 Santana 1b 2 0 2 1 N.Snzel cf 2 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 A.Aqino lf 1 0 0 0 Mlendez c 3 1 1 0 B.Drury 3b 2 0 1 1 M.Tylor cf 2 0 1 0 Hrnndez ss 2 0 1 0 N.Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0

Cincinnati 201 000 010 – 4 Kansas City 001 300 001 – 5

E_Drury (1), Mondesi (1). 2B_Drury (1), Melendez (1). HR_Votto (1), Witt Jr. (2). SB_Hernandez (1). SF_Santana.

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Lodolo 2 1-3 4 1 1 1 2 Demurias 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Wilson 1 3 3 3 0 1 Santillan 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kansas City Lynch 2 2-3 5 3 2 1 3 Cuas 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Payamps 1 0 0 0 0 0 Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Lynch (India), Payamps (Aquino).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Ed Hickox; Second, John Libka; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:59. A_3283

