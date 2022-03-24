Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Royals 5, Reds 4

The Associated Press
March 24, 2022 7:19 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 21 3 6 3 Totals 23 4 8 4
J.India 2b 2 0 0 0 Mrrfeld rf 3 1 1 0
J.Votto 1b 3 1 1 1 Wtt Jr. 3b 3 2 2 3
Stphnsn c 3 1 0 0 S.Perez dh 3 0 1 0
K.Frmer dh 3 0 2 0 Bnntndi lf 2 0 0 0
T.Nquin rf 3 1 1 1 Santana 1b 2 0 2 1
N.Snzel cf 2 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0
A.Aqino lf 1 0 0 0 Mlendez c 3 1 1 0
B.Drury 3b 2 0 1 1 M.Tylor cf 2 0 1 0
Hrnndez ss 2 0 1 0 N.Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0
Cincinnati 201 000 010 4
Kansas City 001 300 001 5

E_Drury (1), Mondesi (1). 2B_Drury (1), Melendez (1). HR_Votto (1), Witt Jr. (2). SB_Hernandez (1). SF_Santana.

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Lodolo 2 1-3 4 1 1 1 2
Demurias 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson 1 3 3 3 0 1
Santillan 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Lynch 2 2-3 5 3 2 1 3
Cuas 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Payamps 1 0 0 0 0 0
Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Lynch (India), Payamps (Aquino).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Ed Hickox; Second, John Libka; Third, Erich Bacchus.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

T_2:59. A_3283

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|31 Forescout eyeInspect Reduces Risk &...
3|31 Docker Community All-Hands
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Flags at half-staff in remembrance of Madeleine Albright