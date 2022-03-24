Royals 5, Reds 4

|Cincinnati
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|21
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|23
|4
|8
|4
|J.India 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wtt Jr. 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Stphnsn c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|S.Perez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Frmer dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|N.Snzel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Aqino lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mlendez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Drury 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hrnndez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|201
|000
|010
|–
|4
|Kansas City
|001
|300
|001
|–
|5
E_Drury (1), Mondesi (1). 2B_Drury (1), Melendez (1). HR_Votto (1), Witt Jr. (2). SB_Hernandez (1). SF_Santana.
|Cincinnati
|Lodolo
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Demurias
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Santillan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Lynch
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Cuas
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payamps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Lynch (India), Payamps (Aquino).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Ed Hickox; Second, John Libka; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:59. A_3283
