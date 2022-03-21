Trending:
Royals 8, Angels 5

March 21, 2022
Kansas City Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 8 16 8 Totals 36 5 10 5
K.Isbel lf 3 1 1 0 B.Marsh rf 2 1 0 0
N.Eaton rf 3 1 1 1 D.Thmas rf 1 2 1 0
Olvares cf 3 1 3 1 M.Trout cf 3 0 1 0
D.Blnco lf 2 1 1 0 Ta.Ward cf 2 0 1 1
N.Prtto 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Walsh 1b 3 0 0 1
S.Mtias ph 1 1 1 2 J.Rojas 1b 2 0 2 2
Psqntno ph 1 1 1 2 J.Upton lf 1 0 0 0
Emshoff ph 1 0 0 0 M.Serra lf 2 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 5 0 3 2 M.Stssi c 1 0 0 0
E.Rvera 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Rmine c 2 0 0 0
Cstillo 2b 2 0 0 0 Mulrine c 1 0 0 0
C.Dngan 3b 4 0 2 0 Fltcher 2b 3 0 1 0
G.Cncel 3b 1 0 0 0 Vlzquez 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Jones rf 1 0 0 0 Ty.Wade ss 3 1 1 0
Mlendez c 2 0 0 0 Myfield ss 2 0 0 0
Gllgher c 1 0 0 0 Stfanic 3b 3 0 1 1
Hicklen cf 2 0 0 0 Cabbage dh 2 0 1 0
M.Grcia ss 4 2 2 0 Mrtinez dh 2 1 1 0
F.Frmin ph 1 0 0 0
Kansas City 001 023 020 8
Los Angeles 100 100 102 5

E_Singer (1). LOB_Kansas City 11, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Eaton (1), O’Hearn (1), Dungan (2), Thomas (1), Rojas (2), Martinez (2). 3B_Isbel (1). HR_Matias (1), Pasquantino (1). SB_Olivares (1), Garcia (1), Velazquez (2), Wade (2). CS_Marsh (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer 2 1 1 0 2 2
Speier 1 1 0 0 0 2
Brewer W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 0 2
Clarke H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peacock 1 1 0 0 2 0
Payamps 1 3 1 1 0 1
Snider 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tapia 2-3 2 2 2 2 0
Sotillet S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Ohtani 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 5
Torres 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Weiss 1 2 0 0 1 1
Moran L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 4 2 2 0 0
Ledo 1 4 3 3 0 0
Peguero 1 0 0 0 0 0
Linginfelter 1 3 2 2 0 1
Burns 1 0 0 0 2 0

HBP_Jones by_Ohtani, Mulrine by_Tapia.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Rob Drake.

T_N/A. A_4567

