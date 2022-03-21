Royals 8, Angels 5

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|8
|16
|8
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|
|K.Isbel lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Marsh rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|N.Eaton rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|D.Thmas rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Olvares cf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|M.Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Blnco lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ta.Ward cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|N.Prtto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|S.Mtias ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Rojas 1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|Psqntno ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Upton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Emshoff ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Serra lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|
|M.Stssi c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Rmine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mulrine c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Dngan 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Fltcher 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Cncel 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vlzquez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Jones rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ty.Wade ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mlendez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myfield ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stfanic 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hicklen cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabbage dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Grcia ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|F.Frmin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|001
|023
|020
|–
|8
|Los Angeles
|100
|100
|102
|–
|5
E_Singer (1). LOB_Kansas City 11, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Eaton (1), O’Hearn (1), Dungan (2), Thomas (1), Rojas (2), Martinez (2). 3B_Isbel (1). HR_Matias (1), Pasquantino (1). SB_Olivares (1), Garcia (1), Velazquez (2), Wade (2). CS_Marsh (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Speier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brewer W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Clarke H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peacock
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Payamps
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Snider
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tapia
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sotillet S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Torres
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weiss
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Moran L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ledo
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Peguero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Linginfelter
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Burns
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
HBP_Jones by_Ohtani, Mulrine by_Tapia.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Rob Drake.
T_N/A. A_4567
