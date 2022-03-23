Royals 8, Rockies 4

|Kansas City
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|13
|7
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|N.Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blckmon rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Mssey 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|E.Tovar ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Dzier 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Con.Joe lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|K.Isbel cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Hnnah lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Montero 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C..Cron 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|S.Mtias ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hlder 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Prtto 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Olvares cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Boswell cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Lopes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mlendez 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|D.Nunez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Jones lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Blnco lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schbler dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicklen dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Snydr dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Psqntno dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Trejo ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|G.Cncel 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Vlade rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Grcia ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|002
|101
|211
|–
|8
|Colorado
|001
|300
|000
|–
|4
E_Lopez (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Colorado 6. 2B_Massey (1), Tovar (1), Joe (1), Trejo (2). 3B_Hicklen (1). HR_Olivares 2 (2), Hilliard (1). SB_Massey (1), Isbel (1), Pratto (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke
|3
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Vizcaino BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Freeman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keller W, 1-0
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Peacock H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vines
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blach
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Lawrence H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bird H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bowden BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sheffield L, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hammer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Lee
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
HBP_by_Boswell.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bill Miller; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:58. A_5045
