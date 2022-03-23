Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Royals 8, Rockies 4

The Associated Press
March 23, 2022 7:21 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 13 7 Totals 34 4 8 4
N.Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 Blckmon rf 2 1 0 0
M.Mssey 2b 2 2 2 0 E.Tovar ss 2 0 1 0
H.Dzier 1b 2 0 1 1 Con.Joe lf 3 0 2 1
K.Isbel cf 2 0 1 1 J.Hnnah lf 1 0 0 0
S.Perez c 3 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0
Gllgher c 2 0 1 1 Montero 1b 1 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 2 0 1 0 C..Cron 1b 2 1 0 0
S.Mtias ph 1 0 0 0 K.Hlder 3b 1 0 0 0
N.Prtto 1b 0 1 0 0 Hlliard cf 3 1 1 2
Olvares cf 3 2 2 2 Boswell cf 0 0 0 0
N.Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 Hampson 2b 2 1 2 0
E.Rvera 3b 3 0 0 0 T.Lopes 2b 2 0 0 0
Mlendez 3b 1 0 1 1 D.Nunez c 2 0 0 0
J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0 C.Perez c 2 0 1 0
D.Blnco lf 1 0 0 0 Schbler dh 2 0 0 0
Hicklen dh 2 1 1 0 T.Snydr dh 2 0 0 0
Psqntno dh 2 0 0 0 A.Trejo ss 2 0 1 1
G.Cncel 2b 2 1 1 1 R.Vlade rf 2 0 0 0
M.Grcia ss 2 1 1 0
Kansas City 002 101 211 8
Colorado 001 300 000 4

E_Lopez (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Colorado 6. 2B_Massey (1), Tovar (1), Joe (1), Trejo (2). 3B_Hicklen (1). HR_Olivares 2 (2), Hilliard (1). SB_Massey (1), Isbel (1), Pratto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Greinke 3 2 1 0 1 0
Vizcaino BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Freeman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Keller W, 1-0 3 3 0 0 0 3
Peacock H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Vines 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Blach 3 5 2 2 0 0
Lawrence H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Bird H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bowden BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Sheffield L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0
Hammer 1 1 1 1 1 3
Lee 1 2 1 1 2 0

HBP_by_Boswell.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bill Miller; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Cory Blaser.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

T_2:58. A_5045

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|30 Wright-Patterson AFB Tech Expo
3|30 Druva Helps Make ROBO Employee Data...
3|30 Jumpstart CMMC 2.0 FCI & CUI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Football on the move