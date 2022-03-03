Trending:
Ruffin scores 19 to carry Portland State over Idaho 79-68

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 11:47 pm
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Marlon Ruffin had 19 points off the bench to carry Portland State to a 79-68 win over Idaho on Thursday night.

Ezekiel Alley had 15 points for the Vikings (12-15, 10-9 Big Sky Conference), who have won four straight. Khalid Thomas added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Carter III had 11 points.

Trevante Anderson had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Vandals (8-21, 5-14). He also had eight turnovers. Philip Pepple Jr. added 17 points and seven rebounds. Mikey Dixon had 10 points.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Vandals. Idaho defeated Portland State 84-79 on Jan. 24.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

