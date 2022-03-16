On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Russia, Belarus banned from multi-sport Euro Championships

The Associated Press
March 16, 2022 5:42 pm
< a min read
      

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Athletes from Russia and Belarus were formally banned Wednesday from the multi-sport European Championships in August.

Organizers of the Aug. 11-21 championships in Munich, Germany, said they supported decisions by officials from the nine individual sports not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. They have followed guidance from the International Olympic Committee.

“We are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine,” organizing committee chairman Libor Varhaník said.

The sports are canoeing, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis, track and field, triathlon and volleyball.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Though swimming is an exception among Olympic sports in trying to let Russians continue competing, it is not part of the collective European Championships format launched in 2018.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|23 Peterson Space Force Base Tech Expo
3|23 All About OpenFlows WaterGEMS
3|23 Armis Demo Desk: Detect and Protect
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ever Grounded?