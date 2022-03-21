On Air: Business of Government Hour
Russian race walker Lashmanova banned for doping, loses gold

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 10:35 am
LONDON (AP) — Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for two years for doping and will be stripped of her Olympic gold medal, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Monday.

Lashmanova won gold in the 20-kilometer race walk at the 2012 London Olympics and also at the world championships in Moscow the following year.

The ban is backdated to March 9, 2021, and all of her results between Feb. 18, 2012, and Jan. 3, 2014, have been disqualified, the AIU said.

