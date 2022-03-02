On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rutgers 75, Penn St. 50

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 5:07 pm
< a min read
      

RUTGERS (11-19)

Brown 8-11 2-3 18, Singleton 4-10 2-4 10, Dickson 5-14 3-3 14, Mason 1-5 0-0 3, Petree 3-5 0-0 6, Lafayette 0-1 2-2 2, Guihon 0-0 0-0 0, Lassiter 3-7 2-2 9, Maddox 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Sidibe 0-3 0-0 0, Cornwell 2-3 0-1 4, Sanderlin 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 30-69 11-15 75

PENN ST. (11-18)

Camden 0-3 2-2 2, Beverley 2-9 0-0 5, Jekot 0-1 0-0 0, Kapinus 3-14 9-11 16, Marisa 5-19 5-8 15, Brigham 1-1 0-0 2, Burke 1-2 0-0 2, Hagans 1-5 0-0 3, Sabel 1-5 1-2 4, Thomas 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 14-59 18-25 50

Rutgers 17 14 23 21 75
Penn St. 11 14 11 14 50

3-Point Goals_Rutgers 4-13 (Dickson 1-1, Mason 1-5, Petree 0-1, Lassiter 1-3, Maddox 0-1, Morris 1-2), Penn St. 4-23 (Camden 0-1, Beverley 1-6, Jekot 0-1, Kapinus 1-5, Marisa 0-3, Burke 0-1, Hagans 1-2, Sabel 1-4). Assists_Rutgers 18 (Dickson 9), Penn St. 8 (Marisa 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Rutgers 54 (Brown 13), Penn St. 32 (Kapinus 13). Total Fouls_Rutgers 18, Penn St. 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by MuleSoft: Defense Health Agency will describe how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by DoD branches in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 2022 - FAR Supplement - NMCARS - Navy -...
3|9 Spring Storms: A Simulation Exercise...
3|9 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Biden delivers his first State of the Union address