Rutgers 75, Penn St. 50

RUTGERS (11-19)
Brown 8-11 2-3 18, Singleton 4-10 2-4 10, Dickson 5-14 3-3 14, Mason 1-5 0-0 3, Petree 3-5 0-0 6, Lafayette 0-1 2-2 2, Guihon 0-0 0-0 0, Lassiter 3-7 2-2 9, Maddox 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Sidibe 0-3 0-0 0, Cornwell 2-3 0-1 4, Sanderlin 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 30-69 11-15 75
PENN ST. (11-18)
Camden 0-3 2-2 2, Beverley 2-9 0-0 5, Jekot 0-1 0-0 0, Kapinus 3-14 9-11 16, Marisa 5-19 5-8 15, Brigham 1-1 0-0 2, Burke 1-2 0-0 2, Hagans 1-5 0-0 3, Sabel 1-5 1-2 4, Thomas 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 14-59 18-25 50
|Rutgers
|17
|14
|23
|21
|—
|75
|Penn St.
|11
|14
|11
|14
|—
|50
3-Point Goals_Rutgers 4-13 (Dickson 1-1, Mason 1-5, Petree 0-1, Lassiter 1-3, Maddox 0-1, Morris 1-2), Penn St. 4-23 (Camden 0-1, Beverley 1-6, Jekot 0-1, Kapinus 1-5, Marisa 0-3, Burke 0-1, Hagans 1-2, Sabel 1-4). Assists_Rutgers 18 (Dickson 9), Penn St. 8 (Marisa 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Rutgers 54 (Brown 13), Penn St. 32 (Kapinus 13). Total Fouls_Rutgers 18, Penn St. 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.