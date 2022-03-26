S. Utah 77, Portland 66

PORTLAND (19-15)
Sjolund 0-6 1-2 1, Wood 2-11 0-0 4, Austin 8-9 4-4 21, Nduka 4-9 0-1 10, Robertson 8-16 9-10 27, Svetozarevic 1-2 0-0 3, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, Silveira 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 14-17 66.
S. UTAH (23-11)
Fausett 4-4 0-0 9, Spurgin 3-9 2-2 8, Butler 2-6 0-0 5, Knight 8-11 4-4 20, Marin 3-6 0-0 8, Moody 3-8 2-2 9, Moore 5-7 1-3 15, Fleming 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-54 9-11 77.
Halftime_S. Utah 46-34. 3-Point Goals_Portland 6-18 (Nduka 2-3, Robertson 2-3, Austin 1-1, Svetozarevic 1-2, Wood 0-4, Sjolund 0-5), S. Utah 10-26 (Moore 4-6, Marin 2-4, Fausett 1-1, Fleming 1-3, Butler 1-4, Moody 1-6, Knight 0-1, Spurgin 0-1). Rebounds_Portland 24 (Robertson 10), S. Utah 33 (Spurgin 16). Assists_Portland 12 (Wood 4), S. Utah 15 (Butler 6). Total Fouls_Portland 13, S. Utah 23. A_1,504 (5,300).
