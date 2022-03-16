S. Utah 83, Kent St. 79

KENT ST. (23-11)
Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Odusipe 0-0 1-2 1, Carry 3-9 3-4 10, Garcia 6-12 0-0 13, Jacobs 8-16 9-12 28, Hamilton 2-6 2-3 6, Hernandez 1-4 0-0 3, Sullinger 6-9 0-0 16, Hornbeak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 15-21 79.
S. UTAH (21-11)
Fausett 3-5 1-2 9, Spurgin 5-7 2-4 13, Butler 2-8 6-8 11, Knight 5-6 4-9 14, Marin 10-16 0-0 27, Fleming 2-5 2-2 7, Moody 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 15-25 83.
Halftime_Kent St. 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Kent St. 10-23 (Sullinger 4-7, Jacobs 3-4, Garcia 1-2, Hernandez 1-3, Carry 1-4, Davis 0-3), S. Utah 12-29 (Marin 7-10, Fausett 2-4, Spurgin 1-2, Fleming 1-4, Butler 1-6, Moore 0-1, Moody 0-2). Rebounds_Kent St. 29 (Carry, Garcia 5), S. Utah 30 (Spurgin 7). Assists_Kent St. 13 (Jacobs 5), S. Utah 20 (Knight 6). Total Fouls_Kent St. 19, S. Utah 15. A_1,316 (5,300).
