Sacramento State takes on Montana State after Fowler’s 26-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (11-17, 6-14 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (24-7, 16-4 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -9.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits the Montana State Bobcats after Bryce Fowler scored 26 points in Sacramento State’s 57-54 victory against the Idaho Vandals.

The Bobcats have gone 14-1 in home games. Montana State is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 76.7 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Hornets are 6-14 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Komagum averaging 5.0.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bobcats won 75-69 in the last matchup on March 4. Xavier Bishop led the Bobcats with 18 points, and Zach Chappell led the Hornets with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is averaging 13.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Fowler is shooting 49.9% and averaging 19.0 points for the Hornets. William FitzPatrick is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

